Rams & Cedars-Sinai to host High School All-Star Showcase flag football tournament at SoFi Stadium

Event Information

The Los Angeles Rams and their official health partner, Cedars-Sinai, will host the 2nd annual High School All-Star Showcase in partnership with Nike at SoFi Stadium on Friday, January 12 to highlight more than 100 of Southern California's top-ranked high school football players. The 7-on-7 flag football tournament will give top athletes a Pro Bowl experience at the high school level.

For the first time ever, eight teams, ranging from San Diego to Santa Barbara, will play in the flag football tournament on the field at SoFi Stadium. To enhance the experience, each participant will receive Nike products including a performance top, a Dri-FIT t-shirt, shorts, a duffle bag, cleats, gloves and socks. In addition, the Rams, Oakley and Legends will provide each athlete with additional gear.

The All-Star Showcase will kick off with a player welcoming in the Rams' locker room and include three pool play games, followed by single elimination games until the overall winner is crowned. The tournament will conclude with a championship game and a trophy presentation where the Rams and Cedars-Sinai will announce the winning team's offensive and defensive MVPs.

During the event, there's a chance that multiple athletes will announce their commitment to colleges they will play for at the collegiate level. Rams Legends, Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage will make appearances. The Super Bowl LVI Trophy also will be onsite and available for photo opportunities.