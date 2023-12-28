Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams & Cedars-Sinai to host High School All-Star Showcase flag football tournament at SoFi Stadium

Dec 28, 2023 at 01:46 PM
Event Information

The Los Angeles Rams and their official health partner, Cedars-Sinai, will host the 2nd annual High School All-Star Showcase in partnership with Nike at SoFi Stadium on Friday, January 12 to highlight more than 100 of Southern California's top-ranked high school football players. The 7-on-7 flag football tournament will give top athletes a Pro Bowl experience at the high school level.

For the first time ever, eight teams, ranging from San Diego to Santa Barbara, will play in the flag football tournament on the field at SoFi Stadium. To enhance the experience, each participant will receive Nike products including a performance top, a Dri-FIT t-shirt, shorts, a duffle bag, cleats, gloves and socks. In addition, the Rams, Oakley and Legends will provide each athlete with additional gear.

The All-Star Showcase will kick off with a player welcoming in the Rams' locker room and include three pool play games, followed by single elimination games until the overall winner is crowned. The tournament will conclude with a championship game and a trophy presentation where the Rams and Cedars-Sinai will announce the winning team's offensive and defensive MVPs. 

During the event, there's a chance that multiple athletes will announce their commitment to colleges they will play for at the collegiate level. Rams Legends, Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage will make appearances. The Super Bowl LVI Trophy also will be onsite and available for photo opportunities. 

Last year, the Rams hosted the inaugural High School All-Star Experience in partnership with Nike at the team's practice facility. Rams Legends Akeem Ayers, Robert Delpino, Chris Draft, Ivory Sully, Cedric White and Roland Williams made appearances. The event included multiple athletes announcing their commitment to several SEC, Big 12 and PAC-12 programs. To learn more about last year's experience, visit https://www.therams.com/news/rams-community-socal-high-school-football-all-star-experience.

Coaches Attending

Table inside Article
Name School
Malik James Inglewood High School
Evan Yabu Notre Dame High School
Fale Poumele Oceanside High School
TC Cleveland Sultana High School
Chris Hawkins Tustin High School
Paul Gola Garces Memorial High School
Akili Smith Lincoln High School
Jesse Ornelas San Marcos High School

Last Year's Tournament

COMMUNITY PHOTOS: SoCal's top high school football players participate in the Rams' All-Star Experience

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with Nike to host Southern California's top high school football players for the inaugural All-Star Experience. Take a look at photos of the event where players showed off their skills, played a variety of games and took part in a championship style tournament.

