Los Angeles Rams to celebrate Super Bowl LVI Championship with fans in Mexico

From Saturday, June 25 to Friday, July 1, the Vince Lombardi Trophy will appear at six different stops in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Cabo San Lucas. Each stop will provide fans the chance to see and take photos with football's most coveted prize up close. Additionally, trophy tour stops will be free, open to the general public, and feature appearances from Super Bowl Champion Justin Hollins, Rams Legend STEVEN JACKSON, Rams Cheerleaders, mascot Rampage and more.

Locations for the tour stops in Mexico City will include Santa Fe on June 25 from 12 – 6 p.m. CDT, Perisur on June 26 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. CDT, the US Embassy, and the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México for an initiative with the school's adult football team. The Vince Lombardi Trophy also will appear at Andares on June 29 from 12:30 – 6 p.m. CDT and then a youth football event in Guadalajara. Finally, the Vince Lombardi Trophy will stop at District MX on June 30 from 7:00pm – 8:30 p.m. MDT, and at Centros Escolar Picacho in Los Cabos.