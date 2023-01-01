John Wolford, Travin Howard and Aaron Donald among Rams' inactives for Week 17 at Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Quarterback John Wolford (neck), linebacker Travin Howard and defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle) are among the Rams' inactives for today's game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. PT, CBS).
Los Angeles' other inactives include wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf), cornerback Shaun Jolly and center Brian Allen (calf).
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB John Wolford
WR Ben Skowronek
LB Travin Howard
CB Shaun Jolly
C Brian Allen
DT Aaron Donald
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
QB Easton Stick
S Derwin James Jr.
RB Isaiah Spiller
FB Zander Horvath
T Storm Norton
WR Michael Bandy
DT Tyeler Davison
