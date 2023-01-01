Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

John Wolford, Travin Howard and Aaron Donald among Rams' inactives for Week 17 at Chargers

Jan 01, 2023 at 12:18 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Quarterback John Wolford (neck), linebacker Travin Howard and defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle) are among the Rams' inactives for today's game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. PT, CBS).

Los Angeles' other inactives include wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf), cornerback Shaun Jolly and center Brian Allen (calf).

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB John Wolford

WR Ben Skowronek

LB Travin Howard

CB Shaun Jolly

C Brian Allen

DT Aaron Donald

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

QB Easton Stick

S Derwin James Jr.

RB Isaiah Spiller

FB Zander Horvath

T Storm Norton

WR Michael Bandy

DT Tyeler Davison

