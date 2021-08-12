SoFi Stadium gameday information to know ahead of Rams-Chargers preseason game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – When the Rams host the Chargers on Saturday at SoFi Stadium to kick off their 2021 preseason schedule, it will mark the first NFL game with fans in attendance at SoFi Stadium.

Accordingly, the Rams on Wednesday announced several gameday policies fans need to know before they head down to Inglewood to catch the game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. pacific time.

COVID-19 Guidelines

Face coverings must be worn in all indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status. Indoor spaces include covered stadium concourses, restrooms, elevators, retail stores, clubs, queuing and ordering areas for concessions, and merchandise stands.

"Simply put, face coverings are required in all indoor spaces in all compacted areas, regardless of your vaccination status," said Russ Simons, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park Senior Senior Advisor, Facilities.

The exception to this rule is when seated and actively eating and drinking. Additionally, guests and fans are NOT required to wear a mask while in their seats or suite (if windows are open) regardless of vaccination status.

There is no requirement to be vaccinated to attend Rams home games at SoFi Stadium. Unvaccinated individuals will not be permitted on the field but will not be restricted elsewhere in the stadium.

Mobile Tickets

All Rams tickets will be mobile-only. Print-at-home tickets (otherwise known as PDFs) are not allowed in the NFL as part of a league-wide mandate. For more information about how to access mobile tickets for Rams games, go to https://www.therams.com/tickets/mobile-ticketing.

All tickets will be a rotating barcode or will utilize NFC technology, both of which limit possibilities of fraud. Screenshots of ticket printout images will NOT be accepted for entry into the stadium.

All fans should download mobile tickets and parking passes prior to arrival through the Rams mobile app or on their phone's mobile browser at www.therams.com/am. Additionally, saving tickets to mobile wallets allows for the speediest and most efficient entry into the stadium. (Note: Mobile tickets saved to mobile wallets can be accessed without internet connection.)

What if a fan doesn't have a mobile device?

"We try to make accommodations on a one to one-off basis," said Dan August, Rams Vice President of Ticketing & Strategy. "If someone does not have a mobile device, and they show up on game day and they come to one of our box offices, we will attempt to help the individual."