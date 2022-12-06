Rams claimed and awarded QB Baker Mayfield off waivers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday they have claimed and been awarded quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers.

Mayfield, 27, began the 2022 season with the Carolina Panthers after they acquired him in a trade with the Cleveland Browns this summer. He completed 119 of 206 pass attempts for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns against six interceptions while starting in six of the seven games he played in.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Mayfield originally entered the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma by the Browns. Across four seasons and 60 games (59 starts) in Cleveland, he completed 1,185 of 1,924 pass attempts for 14,125 yards with 92 touchdowns against 56 interceptions. As a rookie in 2018, he set the Browns franchise single-season record for passing yards per game with 266.1.