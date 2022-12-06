Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams claimed and awarded QB Baker Mayfield off waivers

Dec 06, 2022 at 01:16 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday they have claimed and been awarded quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers.

Mayfield, 27, began the 2022 season with the Carolina Panthers after they acquired him in a trade with the Cleveland Browns this summer. He completed 119 of 206 pass attempts for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns against six interceptions while starting in six of the seven games he played in.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Mayfield originally entered the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma by the Browns. Across four seasons and 60 games (59 starts) in Cleveland, he completed 1,185 of 1,924 pass attempts for 14,125 yards with 92 touchdowns against 56 interceptions. As a rookie in 2018, he set the Browns franchise single-season record for passing yards per game with 266.1.

With the addition of Mayfield, the Rams quarterback room now consists of him, John Wolford, Bryce Perkins and Case Cookus (practice squad). Starter Matthew Stafford (neck) was placed on Injured Reserve last week and is currently dealing with a spinal cord contusion. Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said Wolford is dealing with neck soreness and considered day-to-day.

