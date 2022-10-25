Rams kick off literacy program and host 'Ride with Rampage' reading for Felton Elementary School students 

As part of the Rams Readers literacy program, students received a copy of Ride with Rampage, Rams Readers crayons, and an activity guide.

"This program has been absolutely amazing, and we've had an amazing reaction from all of the students," said Eswinn, Rams Cheerleader. "It's fun to see everyone light up and get excited to read along with us."

The team kicked off the Rams Readers literacy program and released Ride with Rampage in March to celebrate Read Across America Day. Throughout the spring of 2022, first through third-grade students in Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD) and Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) received copies of Ride with Rampage. The Rams Readers program encourages students to explore the excitement that reading can provide while helping improve literacy rates among students in Los Angeles.

"Having the Rams, who have their home base in our backyard, come to our school is very valuable because students understand that they're being sponsored and being shown the value of reading," said Norma Martinez, Principal of Felton Elementary School. "Reading is very important and to have this coming from our partners is wonderful to see."

Copies of Ride with Rampage are available for purchase at the equipment room, on www.Ramsfanshop.Com, www.Fanatics.Com, www.Michaelsonentertainment.Com, Amazon, and in select Barnes & Noble locations across Los Angeles. All proceeds from retail purchases benefit the Los Angeles Rams Foundation.