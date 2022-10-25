Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams kick off literacy program and host 'Ride with Rampage' reading for Felton Elementary School students 

Oct 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Nia Hyacinthe

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off this season's Rams Readers literacy program by hosting a reading session for second and third-grade students at Felton Elementary School.

Rams Cheerleaders joined Rampage to read the team's children's book, Ride with Rampage, which takes readers on a journey throughout Los Angeles before reaching Sofi Stadium for Ram's game day.

"I vividly remember when I was in elementary school back home in Michigan and having mascots from different professional teams come to my school. It was the best day ever," said Brendan, Rams Cheerleader. "To now be a LA Rams Cheerleader and get the opportunity to make a student's day means the absolute world to me. I know that I would have given anything to be here as a kid. It was awesome to help bring the magic of game day at SoFi Stadium right here to Felton Elementary School."

rampage-book-read

As part of the Rams Readers literacy program, students received a copy of Ride with Rampage, Rams Readers crayons, and an activity guide.

"This program has been absolutely amazing, and we've had an amazing reaction from all of the students," said Eswinn, Rams Cheerleader. "It's fun to see everyone light up and get excited to read along with us."

The team kicked off the Rams Readers literacy program and released Ride with Rampage in March to celebrate Read Across America Day. Throughout the spring of 2022, first through third-grade students in Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD) and Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) received copies of Ride with Rampage. The Rams Readers program encourages students to explore the excitement that reading can provide while helping improve literacy rates among students in Los Angeles.

"Having the Rams, who have their home base in our backyard, come to our school is very valuable because students understand that they're being sponsored and being shown the value of reading," said Norma Martinez, Principal of Felton Elementary School. "Reading is very important and to have this coming from our partners is wonderful to see."

Copies of Ride with Rampage are available for purchase at the equipment room, on www.Ramsfanshop.Com, www.Fanatics.Com, www.Michaelsonentertainment.Com, Amazon, and in select Barnes & Noble locations across Los Angeles. All proceeds from retail purchases benefit the Los Angeles Rams Foundation.

To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Rams team up with Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation to launch 16 coed flag football leagues

The Los Angeles Rams have teamed up with Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation to launch 16 coed flag football leagues benefiting youth around LA County.

news

Los Angeles Rams safety Terrell Burgess becomes champion of Set the Expectation nonprofit organization

Terrell is the second NFL player to join the Champions program alongside James Smith-Williams, defensive end for the Washington Commanders.

news

Bobby Wagner hosts students from Watts, South Central Los Angeles and Compton for first L.A.-based venture capital and tech tour

A group of students got to hear from guest speakers from multiple tech and venture capital firms Tuesday through a tour organized by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner.

news

Los Angeles Rams & Chargers host jersey unveiling for Los Angeles Girls Flag Football League of Champions

The future of women's flag football is here! The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers co-hosted their second annual jersey unveiling for the Los Angeles Girls Flag Football League of Champions, supported by USA Football, Nike and Gatorade.

news

Andrew Whitworth, winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and Super Bowl LVI Champion, named as honorary chair for WalkUnitedLA, 2022

United Way of Greater Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Rams and Andrew Whitworth invite all in LA County to WalkUnitedLA, a signature community family 5K walk/run to end poverty on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at SoFi Stadium.

news

Cooper Kupp & Rams team up with LA chefs to generate 680,000 meals for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The 7th Annual Taste of the Rams raised more than $170,000 to help food-insecure families

news

LA84 Foundation & Play Equity Fund partners with Rams head coach Sean McVay for new playground in Ramona Gardens

Over 350 children to attend playground unveiling – with Rams players, Cheerleaders, Rampage, NFL Play 60 camp & sports equipment giveaways joining ribbon-cutting celebration

news

Rams team up with Beyond the Bell Flag Football League to host free youth football camp at Virgil Middle School

To kick off the second season of LA School District's Beyond the Bell Flag Football League and in honor of Latino Heritage Month, the Los Angeles Rams hosted a youth camp for more than 200 Virgil Middle School students.

news

Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to host seventh annual Taste of the Rams on Monday, October 10

In partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, the Los Angeles Rams will host the seventh annual Taste of the Rams event, presented by Don Lee Farms and Bank of America, to fight hunger and raise funds to provide meals for Angelenos battling food insecurity.

news

Rams S Terrell Burgess teamed up with UNIFY Financial Credit Union to distribute backpacks and school supplies to Ritter Elementary School students

Los Angeles Rams safety Terrell Burgess teamed up with UNIFY Financial Credit Union to host a backpack and school supply distribution for students at Ritter Elementary School in Watts.

news

Fuel Up to Play 60's Hometown Grant awarded to Culver City Unified School District on World School Milk Day

The grant will be split amongst the schools in the district to support healthy eating and physical activity wellness programs for students

Advertising