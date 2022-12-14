Rams rookies host 'Ramsgiving' for Watts Rams youth football program at team practice facility

Leading up to Thanksgiving, more than 150 Watts Rams youth football players visited the Rams' practice facility for a Ramsgiving meal with the team's rookie players. The Watts Rams and Rams rookies shared a dinner prepared by Watts native Keith Corbin, the chef and co-owner of modern soul food restaurant Alta Adams in West Adams. Throughout the evening, the Rams players gave the Watts Rams athletes words of encouragement and advice as well as engaged them in few games such as corn hole, basketball, tag, and races.
Rams cornerback Cobie Durant was honored to sit down with the players knowing that they aspire to be in his shoes one day.
"It's very important for us to speak with the Watts Rams. You never know what these kids are going through and don't know what's going on in their homes. They look up to people like us, we're on their video games and in the media," said Durant. "Having the opportunity to be here with them, and them having the opportunity to socialize with us, motivates them to be the best that they can be. I am thankful to be in this position to be an inspiration to them."
In August 2022, Corbin released is memoir, California Soul: An American Epic of Cooking and Survival, which shares his story of growing up in a broken home in Watts and spending years in prison before becoming one of Los Angeles' most celebrated chefs. Corbin shared his inspiring story with the youth football players.
"This was a dope experience to cook for the LA Rams and Watts Rams," said Corbin. "The reason why I am in the industry and pursued cooking is because I loved feeding people, and that passion came from my grandmother. To have an opportunity to come back and not only feed the youth of my community but speak to them about my transition and the path that I've taken to get to where I'm at is a great opportunity."
During 2022 Rams Training Camp, the Watts Rams had the opportunity to meet with the rookie class. For many of them, Ramsgiving was a full circle moment to spend more time with the very men they look up to.
"Our Watts players usually see these guys on the big screen, they don't get to see them up close and personal. They aspire to be these players one day," said Marc Maye, General Manager of the Watts Rams. "Getting to have dinner with them is a meaningful moment. Whenever you get to break bread with someone and sit at the table and have a meaningful meal is great. To have Thanksgiving dinner with the players is a valuable experience because our players will never forget this moment. They were able to ask questions and learn about the lives of the players that look like them and made it to the NFL. This opportunity can change their life."
Entering the 2019 season, the Los Angeles Rams formalized their support of the Watts Rams (formerly known as the Watts Bears) and the LAPD's efforts to bridge community and police relations through the game of football. As part of the partnership, the Los Angeles Rams fund all components of the Watts Rams program, including uniforms and equipment. Each year, the Rams provide engagement opportunities with current players, alumni, coaches, scouts, football operations and front office staff to help expand their knowledge and ignite their passions beyond the playing field. In 2019, the Rams partnered with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions to host a Ramsgiving for the Watts Rams football program at Dymally High School, where the teams play their home games.
