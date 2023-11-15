Tutu Atwell joins L.A. Care & Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to distribute holiday meals leading up to Thanksgiving 

The Los Angeles Rams, L.A. Care Health Plan and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank teamed up to host a food distribution for families and community members struggling with food insecurity.

Rams wide receiver and Super Bowl LVI Champion Tutu Atwell joined Rams Cheerleaders, Rams front office staff and volunteers from L.A. Care and the Food Bank to distribute shelf stable kits, produce and turkeys to more than 400 families.

Atwell has volunteered at several food distribution events and said, "It feels great to come and give back. It's a blessing that I'm in this position to do what I can to help these people and I enjoy it."

Giving back has always been a priority for Atwell. His foundation, Tutu Atwell Jr. Foundation, Inc., offers events, giveaways and often supports food banks in his hometown of Liberty City, FL.

Taking place at the L.A. Care/Blue Shield Promise Community Resource Center in Long Beach, Zulay Carrillo, resource center manager, said, "The goal of the resource centers are to build active, healthy and informed communities."