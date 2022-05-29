Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams confident in current outside linebacker room heading into 2022 season

May 29, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The perception, at least externally, was that the Rams needed to go outside their roster to find a replacement for outside linebacker Von Miller after Miller signed with the Bills as an unrestricted free agent.

Rams head coach Sean McVay and his staff thought otherwise.

Los Angeles did not address outside linebacker until the seventh round in this year's draft. It also did not sign a big-name free agent pass rusher at that position this offseason. Instead, reminiscent to the approach to the offensive line during the 2020 offseason, L.A. is sticking with its returning options and production to find someone to pair with Leonard Floyd this upcoming season.

"I think a lot of things (go into that confidence)," McVay said earlier this week. "When you go back to prior to acquiring Von last year, you see the production from Justin Hollins. Terrell Lewis played a lot of good football. We all saw really positive strides from Chris Garrett in the preseason. Leonard Floyd has been outstanding for us. And I think also, you acknowledge the fact that Von is such a unique player, but more than anything, it's a confidence in Justin Hollins, Terrell Lewis, the development (of Chris Garrett)."

Prior to Miller's arrival in early November last season, the Rams generated 25 sacks through their first eight games, notching three or more in all but two contests.

Within that, Hollins got off to a strong start with two sacks in their season-opening win over the Bears, before suffering a pec injury against the Buccaneers in Week 3 that would cause him to miss an extended period of time. Lewis had three consecutive games with a sack across Weeks 4-6. While Garrett only played in one regular season game, he flashed with 1.5 sacks against the Raiders in Week 2 of the preseason.

"As a group, we take pride in knowing that we can attack a quarterback," Garrett told theRams.com after Monday's organized team activity (OTA) practice. "We can hold it down. We know what we can do. We know it's going to be competitive to get that other spot or just even getting on the field."

That group pre-Miller also helped the Rams win seven of their first eight games.

"I think it just gives us the same confidence we kind of had going into the season last year," Lewis told theRams.com after Monday's OTA practice. "We knew last year we had the same group, so it really just was like, 'Ok, they trust that we'll get to the same point with the same mob that we had. We started out with 7-1 with this same group. They ultimately know who they have in their room and feel confident like, 'Ok, we can do well with this group.' Von was a great addition, it only took us to a higher level."

Of course, that's not to minimize the impact Miller had, as Lewis pointed out.

Statistically, Miller contributed five sacks in eight regular season games, then churned out four more in four playoff games as the Rams went on to win Super Bowl LVI over the Bengals. From an intangible standpoint, he taught the returning outside linebackers "little moves here and there" to use when rushing the passer, according to Hollins. At times, Hollins said it felt like they were at Miller's annual pass rush summit.

Now Hollins and the rest of the returnees will look to apply what they learned to reward the Rams' faith in them this season.

"I think we'll be just fine," Hollins said. "I don't think we need to go find anybody new, nothing like that. It would be crazy if I said we did anyway."

Related Content

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Dallas Cowboys

Continuing our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines the Rams' Week 5 home opponent, the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Allen Robinson II bringing physicality, versatility to Rams offense

Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp discuss what they've seen from new wide receiver Allen Robinson II so far.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: San Francisco 49ers

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 4 road opponent and Week 8 home opponent, the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Top takeaways from Sean McVay's first press conference of 2022 OTAs

Here's what we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay's first press conference of this year's organized team activities.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp talk start of 2022 OTAs

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's Monday press conferences as they began organized team activities.

news

Rams' 2022 preseason schedule finalized

The Los Angeles Rams' 2022 preseason schedule is officially set.

news

Rams re-sign Jake Gervase

The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed defensive back Jake Gervase.

news

Van Jefferson working to become "all-around player" heading into third NFL season

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson is preparing for an important third season in 2022.

news

Get to know the Rams' 16 undrafted free agent signees

Meet the 16 undrafted free agent signees who rounded out the Rams' 2022 rookie class.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Cardinals

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 3 road opponent and Week 10 home opponent, the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Allen Robinson II "locked in" as he works to maximize opportunity with Rams

Between moving and learning a new offense, wide receiver Allen Robinson II has been dedicating all of his time to getting adjusted to the Rams and L.A.

Advertising