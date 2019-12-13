Injury Report 12/13: Webster good to go; Everett ruled out, Havenstein doubtful for Rams at Cowboys

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams punt returner Nsimba Webster (hip) is good to go for Sunday's game against the Cowboys in Dallas, while tight end Gerald Everett (knee) has been ruled out.

Although he has been a full participant in practice this week, right tackle Rob Havenstein (knee) is considered doubtful.

For the Cowboys, starting linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) has been ruled out, while another, Sean Lee (pectoral/thigh), is considered questionable. Though starting quarterback Dak Prescott injured his right index finger and sprained his left hand in last week's loss to the Bears, he was a full participant in practice this week and is good to go for Sunday's game.