Injury Report 12/13: Webster good to go; Everett ruled out, Havenstein doubtful for Rams at Cowboys

Dec 13, 2019 at 03:42 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams punt returner Nsimba Webster (hip) is good to go for Sunday's game against the Cowboys in Dallas, while tight end Gerald Everett (knee) has been ruled out.

Although he has been a full participant in practice this week, right tackle Rob Havenstein (knee) is considered doubtful.

For the Cowboys, starting linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) has been ruled out, while another, Sean Lee (pectoral/thigh), is considered questionable. Though starting quarterback Dak Prescott injured his right index finger and sprained his left hand in last week's loss to the Bears, he was a full participant in practice this week and is good to go for Sunday's game.

Below are the full injury reports for both teams. Because the Rams held a walk-through Wednesday, participation that day is an estimation based on if a full practice had been conducted.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Gerald EverettTEKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
Nsimba WebsterWRHipLimitedFullFull-
Rob HavensteinTKneeFullFullFullDoubtful
Todd Gurley IIRBNot Injury Related--DNP-

DALLAS COWBOYS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Michael BennettDLFootLimitedLimitedDNP-
Ventell BryantWRKnee--DNPQuestionable
La'el CollinsTKneeLimitedLimitedFull-
Amari CooperWRKneeFullFullFull-
Jeff HeathSShoulder/ShoulderLimitedFullFull-
Byron JonesCBHipLimitedLimitedFull-
Chris JonesPAbdomenLimitedLimitedFull-
Sean LeeLBPectoral/ThighDNPDNPDNPQuestionable
Zack MartinGElbow/AnkleLimitedLimitedFull-
Tony PollardRBAnkleLimitedFullFull-
Dak PrescottQBRt. Hand/Lt. HandFullFullFull-
Tyron SmithTAchillesFullFullFull-
Darian ThompsonSBicepsFullFullFull-
Leighton Vander EschLBNeckDNPDNPDNPOut
Antwaun WoodsDTKneeLimitedLimitedFull-

Advertising