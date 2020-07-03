Friday, Jul 03, 2020 09:00 AM

Rams DC Brandon Staley breaks down rookie additions to defense

Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Midway through the Rams' virtual offseason program, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley took the time to break down each of the unit's draft picks. Here's what he had to say about each as we get closer to training camp.

Terrell Lewis, OLB, Alabama

2019 college stats: 31 tackles, 11.5 for loss, six sacks and two pass breakups in 11 games; second team All-SEC selection.

Staley's take: "I think you guys are probably aware of his talent. His talent is not indicative of where he was drafted, but we're excited about the skillset he brings to the table, and hopefully we can get his best football. I think it's still ahead of him. I think he's still a developing player, but from a skillset standpoint, he's what you're looking for in an outside rusher."

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

2019 college stats: 81 tackles, 7.5 for loss, one interception, five pass breakups while starting in 14 games; honorable mention All-Pac 12 recognition.

Staley's take: "Really formed good relationships with his college coaches, who I have a very high opinion of. (They had) like nine players drafted, they were the number two defense in the country. This guy played everywhere for them. I think he's a safety to start, but he can play nickel (defensive back). He's a 4.4 guy who's got movement, and so I think we can activate him in some different roles."

Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State

2019 college stats: 62 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups in 14 starts; first team All-Big Ten selection.

Staley's take: "Two-time captain at Ohio State. I mean, you're talking about the premiere program in the country, two-time captain and he's only one of 14 guys that's ever been that. (Former Ohio State co-defensive coordinator) Jeff Hafley, we have a good relationship with him and he's just been raving about this guy. He's proven that so far in these meetings. We're excited to work with him."

Clay Johnston, ILB, Baylor

2019 college stats: 58 tackles, eight for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, five pass breakups in six games (suffered season-ending knee injury halfway through the year); second team All-Big 12 selection.

Staley's take: "He's probably going to be known for his reaction to being drafted for now, but hopefully we'll be getting him to playing some good football. But just the makeup, being a coach's son, being part of that transformation of Baylor and that team becoming a national program, he's an impressive guy to talk football with and hopefully we can get his knee healthy."

Related Content

Bleacher Report: S John Johnson III is Rams' most promising building block in 2020
news

Bleacher Report: S John Johnson III is Rams' most promising building block in 2020

Rams safety John Johnson III is team's most promising young player heading into the 2020 season, according to Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport. 
Keeping coordinators back from combine ended up paying dividends for Rams
news

Keeping coordinators back from combine ended up paying dividends for Rams

A decision met externally with some surprise turned out to be a huge help in wake of a virtual offseason program.
ESPN selects Aaron Donald as Rams' Player of the Decade
news

ESPN selects Aaron Donald as Rams' Player of the Decade

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald was chosen by ESPN as the Rams' Player of the Decade for the 2010s. 
Early 2020 position outlook: Safety
news

Early 2020 position outlook: Safety

We wrap up our early position outlook series by examining the safeties. 
NFL.com tabs Taylor Rapp as Rams' key homegrown player in 2020
news

NFL.com tabs Taylor Rapp as Rams' key homegrown player in 2020

Around the NFL editor Gregg Rosenthal says second-year safety Taylor Rapp is the Rams' key homegrown player entering the 2020 season. 
Early 2020 position outlook: Inside linebacker
news

Early 2020 position outlook: Inside linebacker

Much like the outside linebackers, the inside linebacker room figures to have plenty of healthy competition. 
Rams OC Kevin O'Connell wants to give QB Jared Goff "some ownership" of offense
news

Rams OC Kevin O'Connell wants to give QB Jared Goff "some ownership" of offense

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell explains his vision for quarterback Jared Goff as Goff approaches his fifth season and their first working together.
Darrell Henderson poised to make big leap in Year 2? 
news

Darrell Henderson poised to make big leap in Year 2? 

Rams RB Darrell Henderson is NFL.com columnist Michael Silver's pick for second-year player poised to take the biggest leap in 2020.
How Van Jefferson passed the first test for the Rams
news

How Van Jefferson passed the first test for the Rams

In a loaded wide receiver draft, J.B. Long details how the team used past success to help make the call on Van Jefferson.
Early 2020 position outlook: Outside linebacker
news

Early 2020 position outlook: Outside linebacker

We continue our early 2020 position outlook series examining a competitive outside linebacker room. 
PFF: Cam Akers is most elusive rookie RB entering 2020
news

PFF: Cam Akers is most elusive rookie RB entering 2020

Heading into the 2020 season, scouting service Pro Football Focus says the Rams' Cam Akers is the most elusive rookie running back. 

Advertising