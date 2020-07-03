Rams DC Brandon Staley breaks down rookie additions to defense

Midway through the Rams' virtual offseason program, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley took the time to break down each of the unit's draft picks. Here's what he had to say about each as we get closer to training camp.

Terrell Lewis, OLB, Alabama

2019 college stats: 31 tackles, 11.5 for loss, six sacks and two pass breakups in 11 games; second team All-SEC selection.

Staley's take: "I think you guys are probably aware of his talent. His talent is not indicative of where he was drafted, but we're excited about the skillset he brings to the table, and hopefully we can get his best football. I think it's still ahead of him. I think he's still a developing player, but from a skillset standpoint, he's what you're looking for in an outside rusher."

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

2019 college stats: 81 tackles, 7.5 for loss, one interception, five pass breakups while starting in 14 games; honorable mention All-Pac 12 recognition.

Staley's take: "Really formed good relationships with his college coaches, who I have a very high opinion of. (They had) like nine players drafted, they were the number two defense in the country. This guy played everywhere for them. I think he's a safety to start, but he can play nickel (defensive back). He's a 4.4 guy who's got movement, and so I think we can activate him in some different roles."

Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State

2019 college stats: 62 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups in 14 starts; first team All-Big Ten selection.

Staley's take: "Two-time captain at Ohio State. I mean, you're talking about the premiere program in the country, two-time captain and he's only one of 14 guys that's ever been that. (Former Ohio State co-defensive coordinator) Jeff Hafley, we have a good relationship with him and he's just been raving about this guy. He's proven that so far in these meetings. We're excited to work with him."

Clay Johnston, ILB, Baylor

2019 college stats: 58 tackles, eight for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, five pass breakups in six games (suffered season-ending knee injury halfway through the year); second team All-Big 12 selection.