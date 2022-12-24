Know before you go: Rams vs. Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Denver Broncos this Sunday, December 25 at 1:30 p.m. PT in a Week 16 Christmas Day clash presented by Nickelodeon.

To ensure efficient entry, fans are encouraged to enter SoFi Stadium at least 60 minutes prior to kickoff. All parking lots will open at 9:00 a.m. PT and all gates will open at 11:00 a.m. PT.

From 11:00 a.m. PT - 12:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, there will be early entry specials featuring $5 beer, $3 water and soda, and $5 kettle corn from hawkers in American Airlines Plaza and inside the north entries. Fans should arrive early to enjoy special pricing.

The Rams will celebrate the holidays throughout gameday:

Fans in attendance will receive a Nickelodeon branded Holiday Slime Scarf upon entry while supplies last.

Santa will be in attendance for photo opportunities from 11:15am – 12 p.m. in Rams Land Kids Zone and again from 12:40 p.m. – 1:20 p.m.

American Airlines Plaza will also feature a photo opportunity for fans with an oversized Hanukkah Menorah, Kwanzaa Kinara and a dozen Christmas trees.

The Equipment Room will feature three limited edition t-shirts and a sweatshirt featuring SpongeBob SquarePants along with Rams holiday hats and ornaments.

Fans at home and in attendance can experience shared augmented reality (AR) with the help of ARound, sponsored by SoFi by visiting www.ramshousear.com.

IMPORTANT DETAILS FOR FANS ATTENDING SUNDAY'S GAME

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests, details of what fans can expect include:

Arrive Early: Fans should plan to arrive at least an hour before kickoff through various means of transportation. Parking lots will open at 9:00 a.m. PT and all gates will open at 11:00 a.m. PT. Guests should check their mobile tickets for recommended stadium entry. Parking & Transportation: Visit www.therams.com/parking to explore all parking and transportation options and information, including a link to off-site options. Stadium parking lots open at 9:00 a.m. PT and are only available for advance purchases. Guests should prepare for limited parking at the Kia Forum. Mobile Ticketing: All Los Angeles Rams tickets will be mobile-only. Print-at-home tickets (otherwise known as PDFs) and screenshots are not allowed in the NFL as part of a league-wide mandate. Guests are encouraged to download tickets to their mobile wallet prior to arriving at SoFi Stadium for the most efficient entry. New pedestal ticket scanners at SoFi Stadium allow guests to tap to enter with tickets saved to their mobile wallet. Clear Bag: Any bags brought to the game must be compliant with the NFL's Clear Bag Policy. Visit NFL.com/allclear for more information. Security, Entry, Wayfinding: Through the new Evolv security screeners, fans will not need to remove items from pockets or bags. The Evolv system uses advanced technology, AI and analytics to help detect weapons and other potential threats. Cashless Transactions: SoFi Stadium is a cashless facility. Cash will not be accepted. All major credit cards, debit cards and methods of mobile pay are accepted. Food Enhancements: SoFi Stadium partnered with Jon and Vinny to refresh its LA Eats menu to introduce fresh, new menu items based on fan feedback from last season.