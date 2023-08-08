Rams welcome Edwards Lifesciences as official sponsor of Rams Legends community 

"Rams players over the years have given us so many memories of thrilling moments on the field. I am proud of this partnership – to give these Legends the care and heart valve health knowledge they can use and share to improve their lives and the lives of others in the communities that look to them as icons and role models," said Larry Wood, Edwards' corporate vice president and group president, transcatheter aortic valve replacement and surgical structural heart.

Severe aortic stenosis, a form of heart valve failure, is the most common type of heart valve disease, affecting as many as 1.6 million older Americans. Though it is deadly – once heart valve disease progresses to heart valve failure, up to 50% of sufferers die within two years – it is also treatable through open heart surgery or a transcatheter heart valve replacement procedure.

"Knowing your risk factors for heart valve failure and all the options available for treatment are the keys to beating this disease," said Cedric Cravens, M.D., Edwards' director of patient engagement and health access equity. "More than 80% of those with heart valve disease go undiagnosed or untreated, and the undertreatment rate is significantly higher in underserved communities. But unlike other progressive diseases like cancer, there is no age-mandated screening for heart valve failure. Our hope is that this partnership with the Legends community will bring awareness to heart valve failure and encourage people, especially those over 65, to take action."