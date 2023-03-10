Rams finalize 2023 coaching staff

Offense

Offensive Assistant: K.J. Black

Black returns for his second season on the Rams' staff with a new title as offensive assistant. In his first season, he was an Offensive Fellow who worked with the quarterbacks alongside quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Zac Robinson.

Tight Ends Coach: Nick Caley

Caley arrives in L.A. after holding the same position with the New England Patriots over the last six seasons season. He began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots, first serving as an offensive coaching assistant in 2015 and 2016 before becoming their tight ends coach. Caley also coached New England's fullbacks from 2017-2021. Prior to breaking into the NFL, he spent a decade coaching at the college level, starting as a student assistant at John Carroll in 2005 with stops additional stops at Akron, Auburn, Iowa State, Eastern Illinois, Arkansas and Florida Atlantic.

Offensive Assistant: Nick Jones

Entering his third season as an offensive assistant, Jones has primarily worked with the offensive line during his time on staff.

Assistant Offensive Line Coach: Zak Kromer

After spending the last two seasons as an offensive assistant, Kromer has a new title in 2023 as assistant offensive line coach. He has primarily worked with the offensive line in each of his seven seasons with the team so far. Kromer and wide receivers coach Eric Yarber are the longest-tenured members of McVay's offensive staff, having been on it since McVay's first season as head coach in 2017.

Pass Game Specialist: Jake Peetz

After serving as an offensive assistant in his first season on staff, Peetz now has the title of pass game specialist entering his second.

Quarterbacks Coach/Pass Game Coordinator: Zac Robinson

Robinson will enter his second season serving as quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator. He has been on the Rams' staff since 2019 and served as assistant quarterbacks coach and assistant wide receivers prior to being promoted to his current role in 2022.

Offensive Line Coach: Ryan Wendell

Wendell joins the Rams after spending the previous four seasons as an assistant offensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills. He began his coaching career in Buffalo in 2018 as a coaching assistant, two years after the conclusion an eight-year NFL playing career that included seven seasons with the New England Patriots (2009-15) and one season with the Carolina Panthers (2016).

Wide Receivers Coach: Eric Yarber

Entering his seventh season as wide receivers coach, Yarber joins Kromer as the longest-tenured member of McVay's offensive staff.

Running Backs Coach: Ron Gould