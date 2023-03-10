Rams finalize 2023 coaching staff

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay's 2023 coaching staff is complete.
His finalized staff includes nine new hires – plus the return of Aubrey Pleasant to the staff – as well as 11 returnees. Here's more about each of those coaches' backgrounds and experiences.
Assistant Head Coach: Jimmy Lake
Lake takes over the title previously held by Thomas Brown, who was hired by the Panthers as their offensive coordinator on new head coach Frank Reich's staff.
Lake most recently served as head coach at the University of Washington in 2020 and 2021. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Eastern Washington in 1999 and spent seven years at the college level before breaking into the NFL as assistant defensive backs coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2006. Lake worked alongside current Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris in Tampa Bay in 2007, when Morris was in his first season as the Bucs' defensive backs coach, and later again in 2010 and 2011 as defensive backs coach when Morris served as head coach.
Defensive Coordinator: Raheem Morris
Morris returns for his third season as Los Angeles' defensive coordinator. In 2022, the Rams defense ranked first in opponent red zone efficiency (44.4%) and second in opponent goal-to-go efficiency (53.3%), according to TruMedia.
Offensive Coordinator: Mike LaFleur
LaFleur was officially announced on Jan. 27 and introduced on Feb. 7. He spent the past two seasons as the New York Jets' offensive coordinator, and prior to his time with the Jets, was on the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff for four seasons.
Defense
Secondary Coach: Chris Beake
Beake transitions to coaching L.A.'s secondary in his second season on staff after coaching inside linebackers in his first.
Assistant Defensive Line Coach: Andrew Carter
Carter joins the Rams after completing his first season coaching in the NFL serving as a defensive quality control coach for the Denver Broncos in 2022. Prior to breaking into the NFL, he spent five years coaching at the college level – two at Kansas (graduate assistant/defensive assistant, 2020-21), one at alma mater Hampton (defensive tackles, 2019), and two at Eastern Illinois (graduate assistant/director of football operations in 2017, defensive line coach in 2018). He began his coaching career coaching high school football in Louisiana for two years.
Outside Linebackers Coach: Joe Coniglio
Coniglio arrives in Los Angeles after coaching at the college level since 2009. Most recently, he was with Navy, coaching the strikers and raiders (what the outside linebacker positions are called on Navy's defense) in 2022 after serving as a defensive assistant for the Midshipmen in 2021. He began his coaching career spending three seasons on Kent State's staff from 2009-2011 before moving on to become Northern Michigan's defensive line coach from 2012-13. He then spent 2014-18 on Rhode Island's staff, serving as defensive line coach, special teams coordinator and recruiting coordinator, before returning to Kent State for a two-season stint in 2019 and 2020.
Defensive Assistant: Mike Harris
Harris joins the Rams' coaching staff after spending the 2022 season at the collegiate level coaching safeties at John Carroll University. He also spent time with the Chicago Bears from 2019-21 as an Offensive Assistant.
Defensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator: Eric Henderson
Henderson enters his fifth season with the Rams and third in his current role of defensive line coach/run game coordinator. Originally joining the staff in 2019, he is the second-longest tenured member of it.
Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator: Aubrey Pleasant
Pleasant returns for a second stint on the Rams' coaching staff. He most recently served as an offensive consultant for the Green Bay Packers after spending the 2021 season and a portion of 2022 season as the Detroit Lions' defensive backs/passing game coordinator. He served as cornerbacks coach in his first stint with the Rams from 2017-20.
Inside Linebackers/Pass Rush Coordinator: Chris Shula
Working with inside linebackers is not necessarily new for Shula, who oversaw both inside and outside linebackers in 2021 when he served as linebackers coach. However, the pass rush coordinator title is a new one for him.
Shula served as pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach in 2022 and has been on the Rams coaching staff since 2017, making him the longest tenured member of the defensive staff.
Offense
Offensive Assistant: K.J. Black
Black returns for his second season on the Rams' staff with a new title as offensive assistant. In his first season, he was an Offensive Fellow who worked with the quarterbacks alongside quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Zac Robinson.
Tight Ends Coach: Nick Caley
Caley arrives in L.A. after holding the same position with the New England Patriots over the last six seasons season. He began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots, first serving as an offensive coaching assistant in 2015 and 2016 before becoming their tight ends coach. Caley also coached New England's fullbacks from 2017-2021. Prior to breaking into the NFL, he spent a decade coaching at the college level, starting as a student assistant at John Carroll in 2005 with stops additional stops at Akron, Auburn, Iowa State, Eastern Illinois, Arkansas and Florida Atlantic.
Offensive Assistant: Nick Jones
Entering his third season as an offensive assistant, Jones has primarily worked with the offensive line during his time on staff.
Assistant Offensive Line Coach: Zak Kromer
After spending the last two seasons as an offensive assistant, Kromer has a new title in 2023 as assistant offensive line coach. He has primarily worked with the offensive line in each of his seven seasons with the team so far. Kromer and wide receivers coach Eric Yarber are the longest-tenured members of McVay's offensive staff, having been on it since McVay's first season as head coach in 2017.
Pass Game Specialist: Jake Peetz
After serving as an offensive assistant in his first season on staff, Peetz now has the title of pass game specialist entering his second.
Quarterbacks Coach/Pass Game Coordinator: Zac Robinson
Robinson will enter his second season serving as quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator. He has been on the Rams' staff since 2019 and served as assistant quarterbacks coach and assistant wide receivers prior to being promoted to his current role in 2022.
Offensive Line Coach: Ryan Wendell
Wendell joins the Rams after spending the previous four seasons as an assistant offensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills. He began his coaching career in Buffalo in 2018 as a coaching assistant, two years after the conclusion an eight-year NFL playing career that included seven seasons with the New England Patriots (2009-15) and one season with the Carolina Panthers (2016).
Wide Receivers Coach: Eric Yarber
Entering his seventh season as wide receivers coach, Yarber joins Kromer as the longest-tenured member of McVay's offensive staff.
Running Backs Coach: Ron Gould
Gould was named the Associate Head Coach and Running Backs Coach at San Diego State last month before deciding to join the NFL coaching ranks with the Rams heading into the 2023 season. Prior to making the move to the NFL, Gould coached for more than three decades at the college level, including 16 years on Cal's staff from 1997-2012 with 10 of those seasons coaching the Golden Bears' running backs. Most recently, he was the running backs coach at Stanford from 2017-2022.
Special Teams
Special Teams Coordinator: Chase Blackburn
Blackburn served as assistant special teams coach for the Tennessee Titans in 2022, joining their staff after four seasons as the Carolina Panthers' special teams coordinator from 2018-2021. He began his coaching career as an assistant special teams coach for Carolina, holding that role in 2017 and 2018 before being elevated to coordinator.
Assistant Special Teams Coach: Jeremy Springer
Springer returns for his second season on the Rams' staff after joining in 2022.
