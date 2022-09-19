Rams get Allen Robinson II involved early in win over Falcons

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – If a surefire sign was needed that wide receiverAllen Robinson II was going to be more involved in Week 2 than Week 1, it came on the first play of the game, it came on the second play of the Rams' first offensive series.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford dropped back to pass, then fired a short pass over the middle to Robinson, who gained 15 yards on the reception.

By the end of the game, Robinson caught four of five targets for 53 yards and his first touchdown as a Ram in Los Angeles' 31-27 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

"It felt great," Robinson said. "Like I said before, again, it's about – it's a process to winning and things like that. For me, it's about locking in each and every day, getting better, locking into the gameplan."

The drive that began with the 15-yard reception ended with a 1-yard touchdown catch by Robinson on a perfectly floated ball by Stafford into the corner of the endzone for an early 7-0 Rams lead.

He later had a 29-yard reception on 3rd and 10 that took the Rams to midfield, and eventually led to a 20-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay for a 31-10 Rams lead early in the fourth quarter.