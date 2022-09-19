Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams get Allen Robinson II involved early in win over Falcons

Sep 18, 2022 at 07:58 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – If a surefire sign was needed that wide receiverAllen Robinson II was going to be more involved in Week 2 than Week 1, it came on the first play of the game, it came on the second play of the Rams' first offensive series.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford dropped back to pass, then fired a short pass over the middle to Robinson, who gained 15 yards on the reception.

By the end of the game, Robinson caught four of five targets for 53 yards and his first touchdown as a Ram in Los Angeles' 31-27 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

"It felt great," Robinson said. "Like I said before, again, it's about – it's a process to winning and things like that. For me, it's about locking in each and every day, getting better, locking into the gameplan."

The drive that began with the 15-yard reception ended with a 1-yard touchdown catch by Robinson on a perfectly floated ball by Stafford into the corner of the endzone for an early 7-0 Rams lead.

He later had a 29-yard reception on 3rd and 10 that took the Rams to midfield, and eventually led to a 20-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay for a 31-10 Rams lead early in the fourth quarter.

"He's just such a good football player," said wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who finished with 11 catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns. "We've got good guys across the board that can make plays for us. The more that we can be able to give guys the opportunities to be able to make plays, I think that's a huge thing for us."

It was almost a two-touchdown game for Robinson, but the officials negated the score due to a medical timeout called before the ball was snapped.

Robinson said when he heard officials blow the whistle, he had hoped it was blown dead after the fact. However, officials explained to him it was a medical whistle called down to the referees from up top.

"But it happens," Robinson said. "It's the NFL. For me, it's about moving on to the next play, and trying to continue to make plays when my number is called."

Still, there was a lot to like about his overall performance in Week 2 – even beyond what he was able to contribute as a target in the passing game.

"I thought A-Rob did a great job," Stafford said. "He's going to continue to grow into his role in this offense. We're going to continue to learn about each other. 'Hey, what does he do great? What does he really like to do? What do I like? How do we see him fitting into this offense?' All that kind of stuff. But I thought he played great today, both in the pass game and what he had to do in the run game as well."

