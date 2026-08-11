McVay: Myles Garrett dealing with 'a little' swelling in knee; erred on side of caution by holding him out of joint practice with Cowboys

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay said defensive end Myles Garrett is dealing with "a little" swelling in his knee, so the team erred on the side of caution by holding him out of Tuesday's joint practice with the Cowboys.

McVay also said there weren't any setbacks. It is the second-consecutive practice Garrett has missed, but like last week, McVay emphasized that he wasn't worried about Garrett.

"He's still got a little swelling in that knee, but he said I'm feeling at about 85%," McVay said after the joint practice. "I don't know what 100% is going to look like, but it must be pretty good if that's 85%. So we just erred on the side of caution. We're getting to learn him. He's so tough. He wanted to be able to be out there, but listening to (senior vice president of sports medicine and performance) Reggie (Scott) and just kind of erring on the side of caution."

The end goal with Garrett, according to McVay, is to figure out the "best way to ultimately get him ready to peak when we start in Australia."