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First Look: Rams open 2026 preseason taking on Chiefs in Kansas City

Aug 10, 2026 at 12:23 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams begin their three-week preseason schedule visiting the Chiefs on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff in Kansas City, Missouri is scheduled for 1 p.m. PT on Rams TV affiliate KCBS.

The radio broadcast can be found on ESPNLA 710 AM, KWKW 1330 AM and SiriusXM.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Chiefs.

Notable Chiefs additions

  • Signed former Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III to a three-year deal on March 12. The Super Bowl LX MVP looks to boost a run game that produced the eighth-fewest rushing yards per game for the 2025 regular season.
  • Signed former Indiana University offensive lineman Kahlil Benson as an undrafted free agent. This has become notable because Benson is tracking to win the Chiefs' starting right tackle job.

Top performers in 2025

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 315 of 502 pass attempts (62.7%) for 3,587 yards and 22 touchdowns against 11 interceptions, starting Kansas City's first 14 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 15 against the Chargers.

Running back Kareem Hunt led the Chiefs backfield with 163 carries for 611 yards and eight touchdowns, who is currently a free agent.

Tight end Travis Kelce was Mahomes' top target with 76 receptions for 851 yards; Kelce and wide receivers Marquise Brown and Rashee Rice each tied for the team lead with five receiving touchdowns.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones led Kansas City's defense with seven sacks, while linebacker Nick Bolton added a team-high 154 total tackles plus six passes defended.

On special teams, kicker Harrison Butker made 33 of 38 field goal attempts and 31 of 35 extra point attempts, while punter Matt Araiza averaged 47.6 yards per punt.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Between roster continuity and the magnitude of the new additions, there weren't many reps left over for the rookies (drafted or undrafted) in training camp practices. The Rams were still intentional about rotating consistently at different positions in the final practices at LMU to help establish depth, but these preseason games will be the most meaningful chances to see those reserves in action.

McVay last Saturday said rookie quarterback Ty Simpson "definitely will" play in the preseason opener, but he hasn't decided whether fourth-year quarterback Stetson Bennett IV will. Early in training camp, McVay said CJ Daniels was one of the players he was excited to see as training camp practices and the preseason progressed. Cornerback Cam Lampkin has had a strong camp so far. Those were just a few of the most well-known names from camp; who else will shine when given the opportunity this Saturday?

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