10 Observations from Rams' joint practice with Cowboys: Pass game and pass rush in focus

Only one blunder on an otherwise strong day from quarterback Matthew Stafford: In the middle of the 11-on-11 period, Stafford had his lone pick when he threw the first of three interceptions that Cowboys linebacker Justin Barron hauled in on the day. Otherwise, Stafford dissected the Cowboy's defense well while him and the Rams' offense ran their operation without a script.

"I thought he was great," McVay said when asked about Stafford's performance. "There was one where just a little bit late over the middle, but I thought he kept the ball in play. I thought he saw coverage really well."

Stetson Bennett IV gets majority of second-team reps, Ty Simpson shines in his opportunities: Like in Rams Training Camp at LMU, Bennett took the majority of the second-team offense reps. He often received pressure from the Cowboys' defensive front, but was still able to make plays down the field with a pair of interceptions mixed in by Barron over the middle. The rookie Simpson came in for a drive starting from midfield and a drive in the redzone, where on the second, he lofted a touchdown off his back foot to wide receiver Mario Williams in the back of the endzone.

Offensive line boosts run and pass game while switching out tackles: Offensive tackles Warren McClendon Jr. and Alaric Jackson have taken the vast majority of the reps with the first-team offense. On the first-team offense during the joint practice, offensive linemen David Quessenberry and Keagan Trost came in at left tackle and right tackle, respectively, throughout practice. Stafford quickly noted that he thought "our guys up front played really well," and especially in the run game with interior offensive linemen Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson receiving a shoutout.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua has great day but leaves early, others step up: The Rams' offense kept things relatively modest in the pass game, only electing to throw a ball deep down the field on a few occasions. In the short game, Nacua and Adams especially ruled the day as Stafford connected on a multitude of slants, curls and out routes to the Rams' top two receivers. Nacua left practice early, though, and other receivers stepped up in his absence.

"Puka left early on in the practice. I'm not exactly sure what was going on with him, but I thought (wide receivers Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield) did a great job stepping in," McVay said.

Three tight ends and running back Kyren Williams all utilized in the pass game: The early phases of practice were all tight end Colby Parkinson, proving a reliable target in the short game. Later in practice tight end Tyler Higbee recorded a pair of receptions and tight end Terrance Ferguson had a breakaway reception on a block-and-release wheel route. Running back Kyren Williams also found himself in the endzone on a check-down pass from Stafford.

Garrett doesn't participate in precautionary approach by team: According to McVay, Garrett "still has a little bit of swelling" in his knee, so the team erred on the side of caution by holding him out of Tuesday's joint practice.

Pass rush still gets after Prescott, Cowboys backup quarterbacks: A defensive front led by outside linebackers Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart, defensive ends Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner and nose tackle Poona Ford still held its own without Garrett on the practice field during the joint practice. They consistently brought pressure that forced errant throws by Dallas starting quarterback Dak Prescott, as well as backups Joe Milton and Sam Howell for the backups behind those five players.

Young shines: The fourth-year outside linebacker made it a long morning for Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele. There was one two-play sequence where he led the pass rush generating pressure that collapsed the pocket so fast, it forced Prescott to scramble out of bounds, then Young won so quickly again on the next series he would've had a sack if not for the red non-contact jerseys worn by quarterbacks. Earlier in team drills, he and Stewart came off the edge so fast, it forced Prescott to make a throw off his back foot (the pass was incomplete).

Captain Q snags redzone interception: Safety Quentin Lake had one of the best plays of the day with an interception on Prescott during redzone work on a quick throw intended for wide receiver George Pickens.