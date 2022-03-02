Rams hire Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

The Rams are bringing back a familiar face to their offensive coaching staff.

Los Angeles has hired Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator. Coen replaces Kevin O'Connell, who was named head coach of the Minnesota Vikings on Feb. 16.

Coen returns to L.A. after spending the 2021 season as the University of Kentucky's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In 2021, the Wildcats ranked fifth in scoring offense (32.3 points per game) and eighth in total offense (425.2 yards per game) in the SEC, including fifth in the conference in rushing offense at 199.5 yards per game. Under Coen's guidance, quarterback Will Levis finished sixth in the SEC in passing yards with 2,826, while running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson each finished with the second-most rushing (1,379) and receiving yards (1,334), respectively, in the conference.

Prior to joining Kentucky's coaching staff, Coen spent three years on the Rams' staff from 2018-20. He served as assistant wide receivers coach in 2018 and 2019 before taking on assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020, when he helped Jared Goff post his fourth-consecutive season with 3,800 or more passing yards.

In 2019, Coen helped L.A.'s receiving unit produce a pair of 1,000-yard receivers for the second-consecutive season, a feat that had not been accomplished since a streak of four such seasons from 1999-2002. Wide receiver Robert Woods posted his second-straight 1,000-yard season, finishing with 1,134, while wide receiver Cooper Kupp tallied his first 1,000-yard season with a team-high 1,161 receiving yards.