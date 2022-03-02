Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams hire Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

Mar 02, 2022 at 09:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams are bringing back a familiar face to their offensive coaching staff.

Los Angeles has hired Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator. Coen replaces Kevin O'Connell, who was named head coach of the Minnesota Vikings on Feb. 16.

Coen returns to L.A. after spending the 2021 season as the University of Kentucky's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In 2021, the Wildcats ranked fifth in scoring offense (32.3 points per game) and eighth in total offense (425.2 yards per game) in the SEC, including fifth in the conference in rushing offense at 199.5 yards per game. Under Coen's guidance, quarterback Will Levis finished sixth in the SEC in passing yards with 2,826, while running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson each finished with the second-most rushing (1,379) and receiving yards (1,334), respectively, in the conference.

Prior to joining Kentucky's coaching staff, Coen spent three years on the Rams' staff from 2018-20. He served as assistant wide receivers coach in 2018 and 2019 before taking on assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020, when he helped Jared Goff post his fourth-consecutive season with 3,800 or more passing yards.

In 2019, Coen helped L.A.'s receiving unit produce a pair of 1,000-yard receivers for the second-consecutive season, a feat that had not been accomplished since a streak of four such seasons from 1999-2002. Wide receiver Robert Woods posted his second-straight 1,000-yard season, finishing with 1,134, while wide receiver Cooper Kupp tallied his first 1,000-yard season with a team-high 1,161 receiving yards.

Coen's first season in Los Angeles was highlighted by helping the Rams swiftly work 2018 offseason acquisition Brandin Cooks into the No. 3 scoring offense in the NFL. Cooks' 1,204 receiving yards and Woods' 1,219 marked career-highs for both players and made them the first Rams receiving duo to record more than 1,000 yards each since Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce in 2006.

PHOTOS: Rams' new offensive coordinator Liam Coen throughout the years

Liam Coen has been hired as the Los Angeles' Rams new offensive coordinator. Take a look at photos of him from his three years on the Rams offensive coaching staff from 2018-2020.

