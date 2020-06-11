Uncomfortable Conversations, Comfortable: Rams host 'Character Chat' for youth correctional facilities

And while he is still mourning his family's loss, two years later, Franklin hosted a virtual "Character Chat" for 100 young adults at six southern California youth correctional facilities in order to have a rehabilitative dialogue, and help mentor some of those who are preparing to reintegrate into society. When I spoke to him, I was surprised at the compassion he has for young people who get trapped in the cycle of violence.

"And I share that because I always ask the question: What if I walked into a facility and that young man was in there?" Franklin, a former standout running back at UCLA pondered, "I take it personally. How can we now provide these youth the voices they can make when they are going back to the same communities that got them in that facility? How can we encourage them to think twice and act once?"