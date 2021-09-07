Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams Team with Academy Award-Winner Wally Pfister for Kickoff Film

Sep 07, 2021 at 08:59 AM

On Sunday, September 12, when the Los Angeles Rams kick off this historic season at SoFi Stadium, the team will debut their kickoff film that will bring together the Rams House before the team runs out of the tunnel for the first time in front of fans on Sunday Night Football. 

To open the most innovative stadium in the country, in the entertainment capital of the world, the Rams teamed up with filmmaker, and Academy Award winner, WALLY PFISTER to create an unprecedented film.

"As we prepare to welcome our fans to SoFi Stadium for their first season, we knew we needed to team up with the best of Hollywood to bring the Rams House to life on the biggest screen in the world," said Los Angeles Rams VP/GM of Media MARISSA DALY. "We are grateful for Wally's partnership in creating something special to kick off this historic season for the Rams and Los Angeles." 

The kickoff film features Pfister's acclaimed cinematic style made famous by films like "Moneyball," "The Dark Knight," and "Inception," where his craft as a cinematographer and visual storyteller is on full display. Wally's ability to create and capture raw, authentic action in an elevated, cinematic style is what made him the perfect fit for this project.

"I saw this as a great opportunity to build a film for this iconic, state of the art screen and collaborate with the Rams," said Pfister. "With this film, we wanted to celebrate the fans and the players coming together for the first time in a long time, the intensity that is intrinsic to football, and this incredible new stadium. We created something that could only happen here, with this team and in this city."

Pfister created this film specifically for the Infinity Screen by Samsung at SoFi Stadium, the first and only 4K end-to-end videoboard in sports as well as the largest, weighing 2.2 million pounds and comprised of 70,000 square feet of digital LED. Setting it apart, the Infinity Screen is dual-sided and center-hung, 120-yards long and 40 feet tall at its widest and 20 feet tall at its narrowest.

To deliver content for the Infinity Screen at the highest resolution possible, Pfister's team filmed using ARRI 65 cameras and a 12K camera, making this the first piece of content to film in 12K for the screen. Pfister also employed a FPV drone to swoop through the stadium and provide a birds-eye view of the stadium.

The film features cameos by Rams Season Ticket Members as well as the Watts Rams, the youth football program founded and run by LAPD to bridge the divide between law enforcement and communities of color. The Los Angeles Rams partnered with the Watts Rams program in 2019 to provide access and opportunity, as well as shine a light on the incredible work of the organization.

To complement the film, LA-based music house, Barking Owl composed a custom original score with a little inspiration from Rams fans. Using the in-stadium rally cry of "Whose House? Rams House!", the custom track builds from the quiet energy of the city straight into a gameday experience at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams partnered with some of the most elite production, editorial, and post-production companies in the world. A Reset Content production, produced by Michael Garza, Rock Paper Scissors handled editorial, and The Mill developed and oversaw all visual effects.

Related Content

news

Weekly wrap-up: 53-man roster, Rams vs. Broncos & preparing for home opener vs. Bears

From finalizing the 53-man roster for the 2021 season to preparing for the home opener, here are the best storylines of the week.
news

OneRepublic to take the field at SoFi Stadium during halftime of Rams home opener on September 12

Fans can visit www.therams.com/chi to purchase tickets
news

Weekly wrap-up: Rams vs. Raiders, acquiring RB Sony Michel & preseason finale vs. Broncos

From acquiring RB Sony Michel to Bryce Perkins' preseason performance, here are the best storylines from this week.
news

Dick Vermeil selected as Coach Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

Former Rams head coach Dick Vermeil has been selected as the Coach Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. 
news

Weekly wrap-up: Storylines from preseason opener, heading into Rams vs. Raiders

From Jake Funk Mic'd Up to Behind The Grind with Jacob Harris, here are the best storylines from this week.
news

Los Angeles Rams are on the clock at the Rocket Mortgage Draft House

Rams to draft in style from 9,000 sq. ft. house in Malibu, fans can win opportunity to stay at the Rocket Mortgage Draft House May 14-16
news

Investing in their futures: Edwards, Demby, Kiser compete in SpeedBuild business combine, discover promising business opportunity

Offensive linemen David Edwards and Jamil Demby and linebacker Micah Kiser gained valuable experience last week by competing in BLVCKOPS' SpeedBuild business combine. 
news

Rams Director of Sports Science Tyler Williams named PFATS NFC Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year

The Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society on Wednesday announced Rams Director of Sports Science Tyler Williams as the NFC recipient of its annual Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year Award.
news

Rams announce end-of-year team awards for 2020 season

Four players received team honors on Friday. 
news

John Johnson III is Rams' nominee for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The Rams have selected safety John Johnson III as their nominee for this year's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
news

Gabriel, Harris, Warner to be inducted into National Quarterback Club Hall of Fame

Rams legends Roman Gabriel, James "Shack" Harris and Kurt Warner are headed to the National Quarterback Club Hall of Fame.
