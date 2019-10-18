Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 10/18: McVay anticipates Gurley and Ramsey playing against Falcons

Oct 18, 2019 at 01:51 PM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay said he anticipates RB Todd Gurley II (quad) and CB Jalen Ramsey (back) will play in Sunday's game against the Falcons in Atlanta.

RB Malcolm Brown (ankle), who started in Gurley's place last week, is considered doubtful.

"(Brown is) obviously going to make the trip and we'll just continue to use all the time that we do have, but he'll be doubtful for the game. Todd participated in a limited fashion today, we're optimistic that he's going to be able to go. Jalen did a nice job and we're working through figuring out exactly what that looks like, but we're anticipating him playing as well."

If Brown is unable to play, rookie Darrell Henderson would be the next man up, with John Kelly serving as the third running back.

While Ramsey is expected to be available, the Rams are still in the process of determining his involvement, according to McVay.

"In terms of exactly what that workload looks like and how he fits in to the gameplan, (those) are things that we're working through right now," McVay said.

The Falcons, meanwhile, have already ruled out starting CB Desmond Trufant (toe).

Below are the full injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Todd GurleyRBQuadLimitedLimitedFull-
Malcolm BrownRBAnkleDNPDNPDNPDoubtful
Jalen RamseyCBBackDNPFullFull-
Clay MatthewsLBJawDNPDNPDNPOut
Eric WeddleSNot Injury Related--DNP-

ATLANTA FALCONS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Julio JonesWRHipLimitedLimitedLimited-
Blidi Wreh-WilsonCBGroinLimitedLimitedFull-
Ricardo AllenSKneeLimitedLimitedFull-
Keith SmithFBKneeLimitedFullFull-
James CarpenterGKneeLimitedDNPLimited-
Adrian ClaybornDEKneeLimitedLimitedFull-
Desmond TrufantCBToeDNPDNPDNPOut

