First Look: Rams travel to Falcons for final NFC South showdown of 2019 season

As the numbers above indicate, if there was ever an ideal situation for a bounce back performance by the Rams offense, it would be this weekend against the Falcons.

Atlanta has allowed an average of 43.5 points over their last two games and the seventh-most total yards per game through the first five weeks. Opposing offenses have put up at least 20 points on the Falcons defense in every game this season. Injuries have no doubt played a role, as top cornerback Desmond Trufant and backup Blidi Wreh-Wilson were both inactive last week against the Cardinals.