Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

First Look: Rams travel to Falcons for final NFC South showdown of 2019 season

Oct 15, 2019 at 12:49 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

After a 20-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, the 3-3 Rams will look to snap their first-ever three-game losing streak under Sean McVay with their fourth and final shot at an NFC South opponent in the Atlanta Falcons.

Los Angeles and Atlanta last met on January 6, 2018 in the wild card round of the NFC playoffs. However, when it comes to the regular season, the two teams haven't faced off since the Rams' first season back in L.A.

In advance of the game, here's an early look at the Falcons, including notable additions, their top statistical performers so far, where they rank in certain statistical categories and key storylines.

191015_FirstLookATL_Web

Notable additions

  • Selected RT Kaleb McGary 31st overall in this year's draft. Chosen as Ryan Schraeder's replacement after Schraeder was released in March, he's started every game at right tackle for the Falcons so far this season.
  • Re-signed kicker Matt Bryant in late August. The Falcons initially declined his team option in February, but after Giorgio Tavecchio made only 5 of 9 field goal attempts in the preseason, they chose to bring in Bryant in for a workout and eventually signed him to a one-year deal. Bryant, who is currently in his 18th NFL season and 11th with Atlanta, has made 6 of 8 field goal attempts this season.

Top performers in Week 6

QB Matt Ryan completed 30 of 36 pass attempts for 356 yards and four touchdowns in the Falcons' 34-33 loss to the Cardinals in Arizona.

RB Devonta Freeman paced Atlanta's backfield with 19 carries for 88 yards, both game-highs, adding three receptions for 30 yards and two touchdowns.

TE Austin Hooper (8 receptions for 117 yards) and WR Calvin Ridley (4 for 48) were on the receiving end of Ryan's other two scores Sunday.

Defensively, LB De'Vondre Campbell led the Falcons with nine tackles.

On special teams, Bryant converted on both of his field goal attempts and made three of four extra point attempts. The lone missed PAT proved costly, though, as it cost the Falcons a chance to tie with 3:19 left.

Related Links

Rankings

Offense

  • Points Per Game: 16th (22.5)
  • Yards Per Game: 7th (391.3)
  • Passing Yards Per Game: 2nd (317.8)
  • Rushing Yards Per Game: 29th (73.5)

Defense

  • Points Allowed Per Game: 31st (31.0)
  • Yards Allowed Per Game: 26th (388.8)
  • Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 27th (271.2)
  • Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 20th (117.7)

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

As the numbers above indicate, if there was ever an ideal situation for a bounce back performance by the Rams offense, it would be this weekend against the Falcons.

Atlanta has allowed an average of 43.5 points over their last two games and the seventh-most total yards per game through the first five weeks. Opposing offenses have put up at least 20 points on the Falcons defense in every game this season. Injuries have no doubt played a role, as top cornerback Desmond Trufant and backup Blidi Wreh-Wilson were both inactive last week against the Cardinals.

Combined with Atlanta's high passing numbers, this has the makings of a potential offensive shootout at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Related Content

news

First Look: Rams host Falcons at SoFi Stadium in Week 2

An early preview of Sunday's Week 2 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Atlanta Falcons at SoFi Stadium.

news

First Look: Rams host Bills in 2022 NFL Kickoff game

An early preview of Thursday night's Week 1 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

news

First Look: Rams head to Cincinnati to take on Bengals in 2022 preseason finale

Previewing Saturday's Preseason Week 3 game between the Rams and the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

news

First Look: Rams host Texans in lone preseason home game

Previewing Friday's Week 2 preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium.

news

First Look: Rams kick off 2022 preseason at Chargers

Previewing Saturday's Week 1 preseason game between the Rams and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

First Look: Rams square off with Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

An early preview of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on February 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium.

news

First Look: Rams face off against divisional rival 49ers in NFC Championship

An early preview of Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

news

First Look: Rams clash with Bucs in Divisional Round of playoffs

An early preview of Sunday's Divisional Round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

news

First Look: Rams host Cardinals in Wild Card round in first playoff game in SoFi Stadium's history

An early preview of Monday night's Wild Card round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

news

First Look: Rams wrap up regular season road schedule taking on Ravens in Baltimore

An early preview of Sunday's Week 17 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

news

First Look: Rams take on Vikings in Minneapolis with playoff implications on the line in Week 16

An early preview of Sunday's Week 16 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

news

First Look: Rams wrap up back-to-back divisional games hosting Seahawks in Week 15

An early preview of Sunday's Week 15 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.

Advertising