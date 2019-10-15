First Look: Rams travel to Falcons for final NFC South showdown of 2019 season

After a 20-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, the 3-3 Rams will look to snap their first-ever three-game losing streak under Sean McVay with their fourth and final shot at an NFC South opponent in the Atlanta Falcons.
Los Angeles and Atlanta last met on January 6, 2018 in the wild card round of the NFC playoffs. However, when it comes to the regular season, the two teams haven't faced off since the Rams' first season back in L.A.
In advance of the game, here's an early look at the Falcons, including notable additions, their top statistical performers so far, where they rank in certain statistical categories and key storylines.
Notable additions
- Selected RT Kaleb McGary 31st overall in this year's draft. Chosen as Ryan Schraeder's replacement after Schraeder was released in March, he's started every game at right tackle for the Falcons so far this season.
- Re-signed kicker Matt Bryant in late August. The Falcons initially declined his team option in February, but after Giorgio Tavecchio made only 5 of 9 field goal attempts in the preseason, they chose to bring in Bryant in for a workout and eventually signed him to a one-year deal. Bryant, who is currently in his 18th NFL season and 11th with Atlanta, has made 6 of 8 field goal attempts this season.
Top performers in Week 6
QB Matt Ryan completed 30 of 36 pass attempts for 356 yards and four touchdowns in the Falcons' 34-33 loss to the Cardinals in Arizona.
RB Devonta Freeman paced Atlanta's backfield with 19 carries for 88 yards, both game-highs, adding three receptions for 30 yards and two touchdowns.
TE Austin Hooper (8 receptions for 117 yards) and WR Calvin Ridley (4 for 48) were on the receiving end of Ryan's other two scores Sunday.
Defensively, LB De'Vondre Campbell led the Falcons with nine tackles.
On special teams, Bryant converted on both of his field goal attempts and made three of four extra point attempts. The lone missed PAT proved costly, though, as it cost the Falcons a chance to tie with 3:19 left.
Rankings
Offense
- Points Per Game: 16th (22.5)
- Yards Per Game: 7th (391.3)
- Passing Yards Per Game: 2nd (317.8)
- Rushing Yards Per Game: 29th (73.5)
Defense
- Points Allowed Per Game: 31st (31.0)
- Yards Allowed Per Game: 26th (388.8)
- Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 27th (271.2)
- Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 20th (117.7)
Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams
As the numbers above indicate, if there was ever an ideal situation for a bounce back performance by the Rams offense, it would be this weekend against the Falcons.
Atlanta has allowed an average of 43.5 points over their last two games and the seventh-most total yards per game through the first five weeks. Opposing offenses have put up at least 20 points on the Falcons defense in every game this season. Injuries have no doubt played a role, as top cornerback Desmond Trufant and backup Blidi Wreh-Wilson were both inactive last week against the Cardinals.
Combined with Atlanta's high passing numbers, this has the makings of a potential offensive shootout at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.