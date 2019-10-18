How to watch: Rams close out NFC South slate with Falcons

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Oct 18, 2019 at 08:00 AM
The Los Angeles Rams (3-3) travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons (1-5) on Sunday, Oct. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a rematch of one of the 2018 Wild Card matchups. The game will be broadcast on FOX with a kickoff time set for 10 a.m. PT. Check below for all the information you need to know whether you're watching from the stands or from your own television or device!

PREDICT THE ACTION...

  • Predict the action during the Rams vs. Falcons game from your mobile device or through the Rams mobile app to win prizes at www.ramspickem.com! First place prizes include two tickets and pregame field passes to the Bears game, second will be a Michael Brockers autographed football, and third will take home a Michael Brockers autographed mini helmet!

BROADCAST INFO…

  • TELEVISION: Sunday's game will be broadcasted live on FOX. Play-by-play commentator Sam Rosen will be joined by color analyst Charles Davis, with Pam Oliver reporting from the sidelines.
  • RADIO: Sunday's contest will have a live simulcast on both ESPNLA 710 AM and JACK FM 93.1. The English broadcast will feature Voice of the Rams J.B. Long on play-by-play, with Maurice Jones-Drew as color analyst, and D'Marco Farr on the sidelines. Plus, tune into 1330 AM for Tu Liga's (formerly ESPN Deportes) live Spanish broadcast of the game with Troy Santiago and Ricardo Lopez on the call. For the national radio, play-by-play voice Mike Tirico will be joined by color analyst Terrell Davis on Compass Media Network.
  • SOCIAL MEDIA: Follow the Rams on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat for live updates and behind-the-scenes content before, during, and after the game.
  • Fans can also watch live Rams games on Yahoo! Sports or the Rams app, free on your phone or tablet. *Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
  • More ways to watch can be found here.

IF YOU'RE HEADED TO THE GAME…

  • Be sure to check out this comprehensive guide on Mercedes-Benz Stadium's website for all parking, tailgating, and entry policies.
  • Fans are encouraged to arrive at least 30 minutes early to ensure efficient entry. Parking lots will open at 8:30 a.m. ET, with stadium gates opening at 11 a.m. ET.
  • The Falcons require mobile tickets for entry. Print-at-home or PDF tickets are not accepted at games due to NFL policies.
  • Clear Bag: The NFL's Clear Bag Policy is in effect and any bags brought to the game must be compliant. Visit NFL.com/allclear for more information.

IF YOU WANT TO WATCH THE REPLAY…

Domestic fans can watch games after they air with NFL Game Pass. Click here to sign up for your FREE 7-day trial and start getting unprecedented access to every game, all year long.

*For domestic subscribers NFL Game Pass does not include live regular season, playoff, or Super Bowl game broadcasts, as well as some preseason games broadcasts. Access to these games is available within NFL Game Pass on an on-demand basis in the NFL Game Pass archives. International subscribers are able to watch both preseason and regular season games as they happen with certain restrictions. Audio feeds may be subject to availability. 2009 games are temporarily unavailable. For a full description of features, requirement, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass.

