McVay: Joe Noteboom out for remainder of season after rupturing Achilles vs. Panthers; Brian Allen, Van Jefferson, Troy Hill, Cobie Durant and Bobby Brown expected back after bye week

Oct 17, 2022 at 04:54 PM
Stu Jackson

Stu Jackson

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday announced left tackle Joe Noteboom ruptured his Achilles in Sunday's game against the Panthers and will miss the remainder of the season.

Noteboom is scheduled to undergo surgery sometime this week, according to McVay.

Asked by a reporter how they move forward without Noteboom, whether that means bringing in another veteran tackle or trading for another tackle, McVay said "all of those things are possibilities."

"We'll be looking at that after I get done with you guys," McVay said during a video conference with reporters Monday. "(General Manager) Les (Snead) and I will put our heads together with his group and some of our coaches and try to figure out what are the best steps moving forward."

Additionally, defensive back Grant Haley suffered a Grade 2 ACL sprain, is expected to miss 4-6 weeks and likely a candidate for Injured Reserve.

While the Rams figure that out, they should be getting some reinforcements next week. McVay said he expects center Brian Allen, wide receiver Van Jefferson, defensive back Troy Hill, defensive back Cobie Durant and defensive lineman Bobby Brown III all to be back after the bye week.

Jefferson (knee) has been on Injured Reserve since Sept. 24, Hill (groin) since Sept. 20. Allen underwent a knee cleanup procedure in Week 2, while Durant has been out since Week 3 due to a hamstring injury sustained against the Falcons in Week 2.

McVay said he expects Jefferson and Hill to be able to contribute right away.

Brown's six-game suspension ended this week, but during that time he was also rehabbing a lateral ankle sprain sustained in the Rams' preseason opener against the Chargers. Brown is "feeling good," but the first steps will be getting him on the grass and seeing how he's doing before determining if he'll play, according to McVay.

"But he's a guy that, he helps us if he's feeling good, if he can pick up where he left off in training camp," McVay said.

Meanwhile, running back Kyren Williams, who has been on IR since Week 2 after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Bills in the season opener that required surgery, is "a possibility to start discussing" entering into the 21-day practice window after the bye week.

