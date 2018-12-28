Rams introduce Community Blitz Day to celebrate the holidays with team partners and Angelenos in need

On Tuesday, December 18, the Los Angeles Rams hosted seven volunteer projects at various local non-profits in the LA community as part of the team's inaugural Community Blitz Day of Service. The Rams also invited several of the team's top corporate partners to join them for this special day of service.
In South Los Angeles, the Rams and team partner UNIFY Financial Credit Union hosted a festive holiday barbeque for 200 low-income St. Joseph's Center clients. In attendance to support the efforts were Rams Linebackers MICAH KISER & JUSTIN LAWLER, Safety STEVEN PARKER, and Cornerback RAMON RICHARDS. Attendees enjoyed a plate of local BBQ and received a grocery bag stuffed with ingredients needed for a spectacular holiday feast such as: a frozen turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, and a honey-baked ham.
"It was a blessing to have the LA Rams and staff from UNIFY deliver holiday cheer to our clients in need," said Va Lecia, President and CEO, St. Joseph's Center. "The BBQ meal that day along with the groceries, turkeys, and hams people took home were amazing because they helped ensure no one was hungry for the holidays. What elevated people's spirits were all the friendly faces, especially the Rams players and cheerleaders. The time they spent signing autographs, taking photos, and getting to know our clients was an incredible gift for the people we serve!"
Meanwhile, in Inglewood, the Rams and team partner Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions joined Hormel to host a "Hams for Hunger" giveaway for families in need and local non-profits. Working with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, the Rams identified 14 non-profits and invited families they serve in need of additional support. Rams Defensive End ETHAN WESTBROOKS, Defensive Lineman TANZEL SMART, and Offensive Linemen BRIAN ALLEN & AARON NEARY attended the event and helped provide more than 17,000 individual-holiday meals.
In downtown LA, members of the Rams staff, Linebacker TRAVIN HOWARD, and team partner Ahern joined Union Rescue Mission to prepare and serve meals during an afternoon service for people experiencing homelessness in the surrounding area as part of the program's mission to help individuals break the cycle of poverty and achieve self-sufficiency.
"The Rams crew coming into Union Rescue Mission working in our kitchen, preparing our meals, and teaming up to serve our lunch line made our day," said Andrew Bales, CEO of Union Mission Rescue. "The kids ran with excitement towards Rampage and the Rams' beautiful inside-and-out cheerleaders. Linebacker Travon Howard was a big hit and he was personable towards all of ours guests. The Rams organization lifted our holiday spirits."
Rams staff, players, and volunteers gave back to the community this holiday season by preparing and serving meals on Skid Rowin downtown Los Angeles.
Also on Skid Row in downtown LA, alongside television partner CBS-2/KCAL-9, the Rams Guard JAMIL DEMBY and staff joined The Midnight Mission's afternoon meal service to prepare food and serve Angelinos in need of a way of supporting their mission to offer paths to self-sufficiency for men, women and children who have lost their direction.
"Our guests were immediately excited when they saw Jamil Demby and Rampage," said Georgia Berkovich, Director of Public Affairs, The Midnight Mission. "Of the many services The Midnight Mission provides to our unique community, one of the most important is the sense of family we offer to those who often feel lost and forgotten during the holidays and other days of celebration. We are grateful for our wonderful donors, volunteers and friends who make it possible for us to continue our life-saving and life-changing work."
The Rams and team partner Hyundai visited St. Vincent Meals on Wheels located just west of downtown Los Angeles where Rams cheerleaders and staff packed boxes of emergency food and toiletries that were delivered to homebound seniors and others who are confined to their homes and are unable to shop or cook for themselves, as well as disabled or chronically ill adults who're suffering from multiple sclerosis, AIDS and diabetes.
At Project Angel Food in Hollywood, the Rams and SoCal Honda teamed up to prepare and assemble meals and to decorate birthday and holiday bags for men, women, and children affected by life-threatening illnesses.
"The volunteers from the Rams and SoCal Honda organizations completed much-needed prep and packing tasks which allowed us to provide 1,400 meals to our clients," said Vesna Fartek, Manager of Volunteer Services, Project Angel Food. "These medically-tailored meals help our clients through the serious illnesses affecting their lives. Our volunteers who worked alongside the Rams and SoCal staffs were positively affected by their generosity and spirit. They fit right in!"
To culminate the team's Community Blitz Day of Service, the Rams joined forces with Cedars-Sinai and The Salvation Army to host a shopping spree for 100 children. Rams Tight End TYLER HIGBEE, Punter JOHNNY HEKKER, Receiver KHADAREL HODGE, Defensive Lineman SEBASTIAN JOSEPH-DAY, Defensive End JOHN FRANKLIN-MYERS, and Linebacker CORY LITTLETON, Cheerleaders, Rampage and staff paired with children and served as their personal shoppers, guiding them through the West Hills Walmart and loading shopping carts with items on their holiday wish lists.
For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.