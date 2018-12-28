Rams introduce Community Blitz Day to celebrate the holidays with team partners and Angelenos in need

"It was a blessing to have the LA Rams and staff from UNIFY deliver holiday cheer to our clients in need," said Va Lecia, President and CEO, St. Joseph's Center. "The BBQ meal that day along with the groceries, turkeys, and hams people took home were amazing because they helped ensure no one was hungry for the holidays. What elevated people's spirits were all the friendly faces, especially the Rams players and cheerleaders. The time they spent signing autographs, taking photos, and getting to know our clients was an incredible gift for the people we serve!"

Meanwhile, in Inglewood, the Rams and team partner Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions joined Hormel to host a "Hams for Hunger" giveaway for families in need and local non-profits. Working with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, the Rams identified 14 non-profits and invited families they serve in need of additional support. Rams Defensive End ETHAN WESTBROOKS, Defensive Lineman TANZEL SMART, and Offensive Linemen BRIAN ALLEN & AARON NEARY attended the event and helped provide more than 17,000 individual-holiday meals.

In downtown LA, members of the Rams staff, Linebacker TRAVIN HOWARD, and team partner Ahern joined Union Rescue Mission to prepare and serve meals during an afternoon service for people experiencing homelessness in the surrounding area as part of the program's mission to help individuals break the cycle of poverty and achieve self-sufficiency.