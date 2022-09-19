Rams Cheerleaders and Legend Cam Lynch join Special Olympics' NFL Play 60 Unified Flag Football Tournament and Championship Game to surprise athletes with "Commit to be Fit" kits 

To help celebrate the return of football, the Rams partnered with the NFL to support the Special Olympics' NFL Play 60 Unified Flag Football Tournament and Championship Game, hosted in Southern California.
Rams Legend Cam Lynch joined Rams Cheerleaders to surprise all participating athletes with NFL PLAY 60 "Commit to be Fit" kits, which included a PLAY 60 t-shirt and football, resistance bands, a jump rope, and water bottles.
"To have the Los Angeles Rams partner with us is huge," said Assistant Vice President of Sports and programs Jeff Vanfossen. "The LA Rams team has been amazing partners over the years, from small things like inviting us out to games at the Coliseum to donating equipment and supplies and providing sponsorship opportunities for us. Their efforts have allowed us to launch our flag football program in a way we wouldn't have been able to do without their support."
The NFL Play 60 program is designed to promote healthy lifestyles for children by getting young people physically active for 60 minutes a day. The NFL Foundation funds Special Olympics Unified Sports®, which builds inclusive communities by enabling people with and without intellectual disabilities to play on the same team. The NFL's support for flag football has helped make it one of the fastest growing sports in Special Olympics across the country
To learn more about Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community/.