Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams COO Kevin Demoff to receive Daniel M. Rooney Lifetime Achievement Award

Feb 01, 2023 at 01:00 PM
dxe9dsbfv0wklybultcn
TheRams.com

FEBRUARY 1, 2023 | PHOENIX, AZ — The Fritz Pollard Alliance announces the honorees of the 18th Annual Johnnie L. Cochran Salute to Excellence Awards, held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the Courtyard Marriott Phoenix,132 S. Central Avenue at 12noon. This year's theme, Black Resistance: Building Bridges, Navigating Barriers, is a reminder that our work is unfinished. Sports luminaries will receive six prestigious awards including Leslie Frazier, assistant head coach and defensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills and Perry Fewell, Senior Vice President of NFL Officiating Administration, will receive the Salute to Excellence Award in recognition of exceptional performances of an individual in sports. The recipient of the John B. Wooten Award is the San Francisco 49ers for taking extraordinary steps to advance diversity, equity and inclusion. This year's Paul J. Tagliabue Award goes to the Women's National Basketball Association for raising the diversity benchmark, in the sports industry. The collegiate Award goes to Deslin Alexandra, a student-athlete whose performance on and off the field exudes the spirit of Fritz Pollard.

The highest award by the FPA is the Daniel M. Rooney Lifetime Achievement Award, which is awarded to Kevin Demoff, Chief Operating Officer of the Los Angeles Rams for his dedication and long-term meritorious history to improve the workplace surrounding the game of football.

"We are fortunate to have the platform that the National Football League provides to lead and push for a more diverse and inclusive landscape within sports and beyond," said Demoff. "It is a tremendous honor to receive the Dan Rooney Lifetime Achievement Award from the Fritz Pollard Alliance and to be associated with two legends who helped transform the NFL in Dan Rooney and Fritz Pollard. This is a crucial time to advocate for more access to opportunity and equity in our game and I am grateful to the Fritz Pollard Alliance for their commitment to and leadership in this work."

Rod Graves, Executive Director of Fritz Pollard Alliance recently posited, "Our mantra is to resist the status quo of diversity hiring practices in the NFL, as we build bridges and navigate barriers. Although the doors are open to ownership conversations, in many cases, the results remain barren of inclusive successes."

Related Content

news

2023 Suite Rental Deposits now available

Looking to secure priority access to your desired game, location and price point for your premium Rams home gameday experience in 2023? You can now do so via a fully-refundable suite rental deposit. Details here.

news

Los Angeles Rams and LAVA team to enhance fan engagement

LAVA's Realtime Data Experience™ platform enables the Rams to enhance the fan experience at SoFi Stadium—and beyond.

news

Rams' 2023 road opponents set - here's a preview

Here's who the Los Angeles Rams are slated to face on the road for the 2023 regular season, presented by Hilton.

news

Rams' 2023 opponents finalized

A look at the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 opponents, presented by Hilton.

news

Rams' 2023 home opponents set - here's a preview

Here's who the Los Angeles Rams are slated to face at home at SoFi Stadium in 2023.

news

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, listen to and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

news

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, listen to, and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Rams at Chargers on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

news

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen to and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

news

Know before you go: Rams vs. Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Denver Broncos this Sunday, December 25 at 1:30 p.m. PT in a Week 16 Christmas Day clash presented by Nickelodeon.

news

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers: How to watch, listen to and live stream Monday Night Football in Week 15

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Week 15's Monday Night Football game between between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

news

Rams Locals Guide to Los Angeles, presented by Hilton: David Silverman shares his appreciation for Woodland Hills and the Rams' return L.A.

In the final installment of a four-part guide giving the inside scoop on what to do in different LA neighborhoods, Rams Season Ticket Member David Silverman discusses his longtime appreciation for the team and what to do when you stay in Woodland Hills for game day.

Advertising