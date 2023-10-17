Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Kobie Turner on life as an NFL rookie, how he took a chance on himself as a walk-on at Richmond & what he has learned playing alongside Aaron Donald | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 106

Oct 17, 2023 at 04:25 PM
jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

The largest draft class in modern Rams history is already making a significant impact on the 2023 season.

No NFL rookie receiver has ever started faster than Puka Nacua﻿. Left guard ﻿Steve Avila﻿ looks like a grand slam selection, entrenched as a starter on the offensive line. ﻿Byron Young﻿ continues to build his arsenal of pass rush moves on the edge – most recently earning a strip-sack of Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs. And in the trenches, ﻿Kobie Turner﻿ just played a career-high snap count in the win over Arizona.

kobie-turner-aaron-donald

The 24-year old defensive tackle was our guest on Rams Revealed this week, and Turner discussed how the friendships within the Class of 2023 have helped them get acclimated to life in the NFL.

A product of six college seasons (five at Richmond, a graduate year at Wake Forest), Turner trained with Young in anticipation of making the leap to the pros.

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams DL Kobie Turner | 2023 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of new Rams defensive lineman Kobie Turner from his time at Wake Forest.

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Round 3 Pick 89 - Defensive lineman from Wake Forest: Kobie Turner
1 / 6

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft | Round 3 Pick 89 - Defensive lineman from Wake Forest: Kobie Turner

E_AP22334585313897
2 / 6
E_AP22260820538010
3 / 6
E_wfu_turner_kobie_2
4 / 6
E_wfu_turner_kobie_1
5 / 6
E_wfu_turner_kobie_3
6 / 6
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"When I got the call on draft night, (Young) was the first person that I called, after being able to celebrate with the family," Turner said.

"I'm really, really tight with Steve (Avila)," he continued. "We'll just sit down in the locker room after practice and have conversations for like 30 minutes to an hour. And then I'll go back and text my fiancé, 'Sorry! I was talking to Steve again.'

"And she's like, 'I know'," Turner relayed with a laugh.

Those early bonds extend to many of the rookies and their significant others, as it turns out.

"I'm pretty tight with (tight end) Davis Allen and Puka, as well. And our girlfriends/wives/fiancés have gotten together, too. They all enjoy each other's company, so there are some nights where we'll all go out to dinner. There are some nights on away games where they'll have a little sleepover. So, being able to have a really talented rookie class, but a rookie class that's down to earth and that's really fun to be around and the partners that they've chosen, as well… just makes this whole experience a lot better and a lot more comfortable."

You can catch the rest of our conversation with the talented musician known as "The Conductor" on this week's show. We discuss his talents off the field, the win over the Cardinals, pass-rushing in tandem with Aaron Donald﻿, and his incredible rise from unrecruited FCS walk-on to NFL starter.

Rams Revealed is available on YouTube as well as on your preferred podcast platform.

Turner and this rookie class continue a three-game homestand on Sunday at SoFi Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They'll be looking to win back-to-back games for the first time as professionals. Get tickets here!

Related Content

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 7

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 7 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

First Look: Rams close out three-game homestand hosting Steelers

An early preview of Sunday's Week 7 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium.
news

McVay: Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers 'going to be out for a little bit,' expected to have more clarity on timeline Wednesday

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides an injury update on running backs Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers coming out of Sunday's Week 6 game against the Cardinals. 
news

"Me encanta cómo jugamos la segunda mitad": los Rams corren para 174 yardas tras el descanso en triunfo sobre Arizona

El corredor Kyren Williams tiene su mejor juego como profesional para liderar la remontada de Los Ángeles, que anota 23 puntos sin respuesta y logra su primera victoria del año en SoFi Stadium
news

Second half opening drive sets tone for Rams' run game in win over Cardinals

After rushing for just five yards in the first half against the Cardinals, the Rams' run game found its rhythm in the second half with a tone-setting opening drive that leaned heavily on it. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to 26-9 Week 6 win over Cardinals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 26-9 win over the Cardinals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Game Recap: Rams defeat Cardinals 26-9 at SoFi Stadium

Fueled by run game, strong second half propels Rams to home win over the Cardinals in Week 6. 
news

Larrell Murchison and Joe Noteboom among Rams' inactives for Week 6 vs. Cardinals

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 6 regular season game between the Los Angeles and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 6 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. Cardinals Week 6 regular season game on Sunday, Oct. 15. 
news

Los Rams buscan su primer triunfo en casa y más consistencia al recibir a Arizona en el juego "Vamos Rams" | Vista previa del partido

Tras cuatro juegos seguidos en los que bajaron su desempeño en la segunda mitad, los Rams de Los Ángeles tienen la oportunidad de emparejar su récord de ganados y perdidos ante un rival en transición
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Cardinals in Week 6: Eyes on injury-impacted Arizona secondary and Los Angeles run game

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 6 regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals, powered by The Wallace Firm.
Advertising