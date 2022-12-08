Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Know before you go: Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium

Dec 07, 2022 at 04:16 PM
The Los Angeles Rams will host the Las Vegas Raiders this Thursday, December 8 at 5:15 p.m. PT in a Week 14 primetime matchup presented by QuidelOrtho.

To ensure efficient entry, fans are encouraged to enter SoFi Stadium at least 60 minutes prior to kickoff. All parking lots will open at 1:00 p.m. PT and all gates will open at 3:00 p.m. PT.

From 3:00 p.m. PT - 4:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, there will be early entry specials featuring $5 beer, $3 water and soda, and $5 kettle corn from hawkers in AA Plaza and inside the north entries. Fans should arrive early to enjoy special pricing.

Thursday night's primetime matchup will feature special entertainment and experiences:

  • All fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition rally towel upon entry at all gates while supplies last.
  • At their seat, each fan will have a PixMob LED wristband that will allow them to participate in the halftime light show.
  • World renowned EDM artist DEORRO will perform on the field during halftime.
  • Fans at home and in attendance can experience shared augmented reality (AR) with the help of ARound, sponsored by SoFi by visiting www.ramshousear.com.

IMPORTANT DETAILS FOR FANS ATTENDING SUNDAY'S GAME

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests, details of what fans can expect include:

  1. Arrive Early: Fans should plan to arrive at least an hour before kickoff through various means of transportation. Parking lots will open at 1:00 p.m. PT and all gates will open at 3:00 p.m. PT. Guests should check their mobile tickets for recommended stadium entry.
  2. Parking & Transportation: Visit www.therams.com/parking to explore all parking and transportation options and information, including a link to off-site options. Stadium parking lots open at 1:00 p.m. PT and are only available for advance purchases. Guests should prepare for limited parking at the Kia Forum.
  3. Mobile Ticketing: All Los Angeles Rams tickets will be mobile-only. Print-at-home tickets (otherwise known as PDFs) and screenshots are not allowed in the NFL as part of a league-wide mandate. Guests are encouraged to download tickets to their mobile wallet prior to arriving at SoFi Stadium for the most efficient entry. New pedestal ticket scanners at SoFi Stadium allow guests to tap to enter with tickets saved to their mobile wallet.
  4. Clear Bag: Any bags brought to the game must be compliant with the NFL's Clear Bag Policy. Visit NFL.com/allclear for more information.
  5. Security, Entry, Wayfinding: Through the new Evolv security screeners, fans will not need to remove items from pockets or bags. The Evolv system uses advanced technology, AI and analytics to help detect weapons and other potential threats.
  6. Cashless Transactions: SoFi Stadium is a cashless facility. Cash will not be accepted. All major credit cards, debit cards and methods of mobile pay are accepted.
  7. Food Enhancements: SoFi Stadium partnered with Jon and Vinny to refresh its LA Eats menu to introduce fresh, new menu items based on fan feedback from last season.

For more information about Rams gameday, please visit www.therams.com/gameday.

