Rams Latino Heritage Month Staff Showcase: Kassandra Garcia

As Manager of Football and Business Administration for the Rams, Kassandra Garcia owns the distinction of being one of the highest-ranked Latinas in the in the NFL.

That uniqueness, though, is not as important to her as being recognized for her quality of work, and her community having greater representation throughout the league.

"Ultimately, I want to be defined by the quality of my work, not my ethnicity or my gender," Garcia said. "As a Latino, I find strength and comfort in my community, so to be one of many instead of one in a million would be better for me and for this league."

Garcia began with the Rams in July 2019 and is currently in her fourth season with the team.

She said the best part of her job is having the opportunity to learn from a world-class organization and "work alongside the brightest people in our profession." Those same teammates are what motivates her every day – more specifically, doing what's asked of her to the best of her ability to build trust with them.

"Everyday is an opportunity to learn and get better," Garcia said.

Raised by a family of immigrants, Garcia said she values hard work and views everything as an opportunity. That experience still shapes her as a person to this day.

"When I try to make excuses for myself, I think back on the challenges my family overcame when they built their life in America," she said.

Along those same lines, Garcia suggests people celebrate Latino Heritage Month by educating themselves on Latino culture, and more importantly, the struggles the Latino community faces in America, in addition to other ways of showing support.