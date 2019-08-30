Rams make initial roster cuts, 18 players released

The Los Angeles Rams announced Friday that the team released 18 players as the 53-man roster deadline nears. The team waived the following players:
QB Allen, Brandon
G Beecham, Abdul
TE Blanton, Kendall
TE Brooker, Romello
TE Brown, Keenen
RB Colburn, Matt
DB Gervase, Jake
WR Greene, Jalen
T Hitner, Brandon
C Hrynkiewicz, Vitas
DT Jones, Bryant
T Kaskey, Matt
LB Kupp, Ketner
WR Lloyd, Johnathan
P Miller, Brock
WR Proehl, Austin
DB Richards, Ramon
DT Roberts, Boogie
The NFL deadline to set 53-man rosters is Saturday at 1 p.m. PDT.