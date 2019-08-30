Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams make initial roster cuts, 18 players released

Aug 30, 2019 at 02:05 PM
headshot-han
Jamie Han

Social Media Manager

The Los Angeles Rams announced Friday that the team released 18 players as the 53-man roster deadline nears. The team waived the following players:

QB Allen, Brandon

G Beecham, Abdul

TE Blanton, Kendall

TE Brooker, Romello

TE Brown, Keenen

RB Colburn, Matt

DB Gervase, Jake

WR Greene, Jalen

T Hitner, Brandon

C Hrynkiewicz, Vitas

DT Jones, Bryant

T Kaskey, Matt

LB Kupp, Ketner

WR Lloyd, Johnathan

P Miller, Brock

WR Proehl, Austin

DB Richards, Ramon

DT Roberts, Boogie

The NFL deadline to set 53-man rosters is Saturday at 1 p.m. PDT.

