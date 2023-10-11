Kevin Dotson details what it's been like getting up to speed with the offensive line & how the culture of the Rams has made his transition an easy one | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 105

Before he was traded from Pittsburgh, Kevin Dotson had not spent any stretch of time west of Texas.

Now he's planted roots in the starting lineup at right guard for the Los Angeles Rams, having debuted and played there the last two weeks. Fellow offensive lineman ﻿Tremayne Anchrum Jr.﻿ was the only person in the facility he had a preexisting relationship with – the two train together in Dallas. Nonetheless, the transition to the Rams has been a surprisingly fluid one.

"I feel like it's an easy culture to get behind," the 27-year old native of Louisiana said on this week's Rams Revealed. Not that getting traded for the first time is ever natural.

"It would be like changing high schools senior year, and you're going to another state."

Dotson and the Rams are 2-3 on the season, following a home loss to Philadelphia – another Sunday in which the right guard had to relay the silent count from quarterback Matthew Stafford to center Coleman Shelton﻿.

In jest, I asked if he ever thought about doing an audible and changing the play.

"No, I would never do that," Dotson said with a laugh. "I'm going to do exactly what Stafford say.

"I don't care if he tell me to do a backflip… I'm going to try to hit the backflip."

The crowd dynamics inside SoFi Stadium are expected to shift in L.A.'s favor this weekend, for a must-have division home game against 1-4 Arizona. Join us the next two Sundays as the Rams play host to the Cardinals in Week 6 and then Dotson's former club, the Steelers, in Week 7.