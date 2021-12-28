Rams OL Andrew Whitworth brings hope and joy to local family with special holiday surprise

"It's really special that Andrew is taking the time to think about families that are in need. LA is so large and there is so much here to be grateful for in the City of Angels, but there is also a lot of suffering as well," said Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, president and CEO of St. Joseph Center. "There's a lot of families in need, there's a lot of homelessness and COVID has really been a tough thing for families to endure and combat. So, this time of year is so special because we can pause. We can really reflect on what it means to be a community, what it means to really lift each other up and there's no better way to lift a family than to give them a gift of hope and to refurbish a wonderful space like Andrew is doing."