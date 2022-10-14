Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 10/14: Cam Akers and Brian Allen ruled out for Week 6 vs. Panthers; Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee and Aaron Donald questionable but expected to play

Oct 14, 2022 at 03:04 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams running back Cam Akers (personal) and center Brian Allen (knee) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

"We're just working through some different stuff," Rams head coach Sean McVay said regarding Akers. "I want to be able to keep that in house."

Meanwhile, wide receiver Cooper Kupp(foot), tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) and defensive lineman Aaron Donald (foot) are all listed as questionable, but McVay said he expects all of them to be able to play against the Panthers.

Additionally, defensive back Cobie Durant (hamstring) and quarterback John Wolford (neck) are listed as questionable.

For the Panthers, wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver (thigh) have been ruled out. Quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) is considered doubtful, while cornerback Jaycee Horn (ribs) is among six Carolina players questionable for Sunday's game.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Brian AllenCKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
Cooper KuppWRFootDNPLimitedLimitedQuestionable
Tyler HigbeeTEAnkleDNPLimitedLimitedQuestionable
Aaron DonaldDTFootDNPDNPLimitedQuestionable
Brandon PowellWRHipDNPFullFull-
David Long Jr.CBGroinLimitedFullFull-
Cobie DurantDBHamstringLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
Taylor RappSRibsLimitedFullFull-
Cam AkersRBPersonal-DNPDNPOut
John WolfordQBNeck--LimitedQuestionable

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Jaycee HornCBRibsDNPDNPDNPQuestionable
Baker MayfieldQBAnkleDNPDNPDNPDoubtful
Laviska Shenault Jr.WRHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
Stantley Thomas-OliverCBThighDNPDNPDNPOut
Christian McCaffreyRBRestDNP---
CJ HendersonCBKneeLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
Frankie LuvuLBShoulderFullLimitedLimitedQuestionable
Stephen SullivanTEBackLimitedLimitedFull-
Xavier WoodsSHamstringLimitedLimitedFull-
Donte JacksonCBAnkle-LimitedDNPQuestionable
DJ MooreWRShoulderFullFullFull-
Robbie AndersonWRIllness--DNPQuestionable
Cameron IrvingTGroin--DNPQuestionable

