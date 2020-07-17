Rams players' Madden NFL 21 ratings revealed 

Rams players' initial Madden NFL 21 overall ratings have been revealed and be viewed below. Ratings for the rest of select players' attributes can be found here.
|Player
|Madden Position
|Overall Rating
|Aaron Donald
|RE
|99
|Jalen Ramsey
|CB
|94
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|89
|Johnny Hekker
|P
|86
|Andrew Whitworth
|LT
|86
|Robert Woods
|WR
|86
|John Johnson III
|SS
|84
|Michael Brockers
|LE
|83
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|82
|Samson Ebukam
|ROLB
|80
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|79
|Rob Havenstein
|RT
|79
|Austin Blythe
|RG
|78
|Leonard Floyd
|LOLB
|77
|Jared Goff
|QB
|76
|Malcolm Brown
|HB
|75
|Taylor Rapp
|FS
|75
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|75
|Troy Hill
|CB
|74
|A'Shawn Robinson
|DT
|74
|Cam Akers
|HB
|73
|Terrell Burgess
|FS
|72
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|HB
|71
|David Long Jr.
|CB
|71
|Morgan Fox
|RE
|70
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|70
|Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
|ROLB
|69
|Greg Gaines
|DT
|68
|Sam Sloman
|K
|68
|John Kelly
|HB
|67
|Terrell Lewis
|LOLB
|67
|Jachai Polite
|ROLB
|67
|Sebastian Joseph-Day
|DT
|66
|Brian Allen
|C
|65
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|65
|Bobby Evans Jr.
|RT
|65
|Brycen Hopkins
|TE
|65
|Micah Kiser
|MLB
|65
|Joe Noteboom
|LG
|65
|Troy Reeder
|MLB
|65
|Darious Williams
|CB
|65
|Adonis Alexander
|CB
|64
|Austin Corbett
|LG
|64
|Dont'e Deayon
|CB
|64
|David Edwards
|LT
|64
|Justin Lawler
|LOLB
|64
|Kenny Young
|MLB
|64
|Jordan Fuller
|SS
|63
|Nsimba Webster
|WR
|63
|Marquise Copeland
|LE
|61
|Jake Gervase
|FS
|61
|Nick Scott
|FS
|61
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|60
|Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
|RG
|59
|Natrez Patrick
|LOLB
|59
|Jamil Demby
|LG
|58
|Travin Howard
|MLB
|58
|Clay Johnston
|MLB
|58
|Kendall Blanton
|TE
|57
|Chandler Brewer
|RG
|57
|Jeremiah Kolone
|RG
|57
|Christian Rozeboom
|MLB
|57
|Daniel Bituli
|MLB
|56
|Cohl Cabral
|C
|56
|Ethan Wolf
|TE
|55
|John Wolford
|QB
|55
|Nate Trewyn
|C
|54
|Josh Love
|QB
|52
|Bryce Perkins
|QB
|52
|Coleman Shelton
|C
|50
|Jake McQuaide
|TE
|35