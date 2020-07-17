Friday, Jul 17, 2020 02:45 PM

Rams players' Madden NFL 21 ratings revealed 

Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams players' initial Madden NFL 21 overall ratings have been revealed and be viewed below. Ratings for the rest of select players' attributes can be found here.

Player Madden Position Overall Rating
Aaron Donald RE 99
Jalen Ramsey CB 94
Cooper Kupp WR 89
Johnny Hekker P 86
Andrew Whitworth LT 86
Robert Woods WR 86
John Johnson III SS 84
Michael Brockers LE 83
Tyler Higbee TE 82
Samson Ebukam ROLB 80
Gerald Everett TE 79
Rob Havenstein RT 79
Austin Blythe RG 78
Leonard Floyd LOLB 77
Jared Goff QB 76
Malcolm Brown HB 75
Taylor Rapp FS 75
Josh Reynolds WR 75
Troy Hill CB 74
A'Shawn Robinson DT 74
Cam Akers HB 73
Terrell Burgess FS 72
Darrell Henderson Jr. HB 71
David Long Jr. CB 71
Morgan Fox RE 70
Van Jefferson WR 70
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo ROLB 69
Greg Gaines DT 68
Sam Sloman K 68
John Kelly HB 67
Terrell Lewis LOLB 67
Jachai Polite ROLB 67
Sebastian Joseph-Day DT 66
Brian Allen C 65
Greg Dortch WR 65
Bobby Evans Jr. RT 65
Brycen Hopkins TE 65
Micah Kiser MLB 65
Joe Noteboom LG 65
Troy Reeder MLB 65
Darious Williams CB 65
Adonis Alexander CB 64
Austin Corbett LG 64
Dont'e Deayon CB 64
David Edwards LT 64
Justin Lawler LOLB 64
Kenny Young MLB 64
Jordan Fuller SS 63
Nsimba Webster WR 63
Marquise Copeland LE 61
Jake Gervase FS 61
Nick Scott FS 61
Johnny Mundt TE 60
Tremayne Anchrum Jr. RG 59
Natrez Patrick LOLB 59
Jamil Demby LG 58
Travin Howard MLB 58
Clay Johnston MLB 58
Kendall Blanton TE 57
Chandler Brewer RG 57
Jeremiah Kolone RG 57
Christian Rozeboom MLB 57
Daniel Bituli MLB 56
Cohl Cabral C 56
Ethan Wolf TE 55
John Wolford QB 55
Nate Trewyn C 54
Josh Love QB 52
Bryce Perkins QB 52
Coleman Shelton C 50
Jake McQuaide TE 35

