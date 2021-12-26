Rams playoff bound for fourth time in five seasons

MINNEAPOLIS – They're in.
Thanks to their 30-23 win over the Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Rams are headed to the playoffs. It marks their fourth postseason appearance in five seasons under head coach Sean McVay.
The Rams are currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC thanks to the Colts defeating the Cardinals on Saturday and having the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Buccaneers.
The Rams will be back on the road in Week 17 facing the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday, Jan. 2. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.