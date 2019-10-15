Rams Power Rankings: Heading into Week 7

Following a 20-7 loss the 49ers last Sunday, the Rams shift their focus to a Week 7 road game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Los Angeles will be looking to snap its first three-game losing streak under Sean McVay against an Atlanta team that has lost four straight.
Every week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 7:
Last Week: 9
Change: -7
Last Week: 7
Change: -4
Last Week: 7
Change: -5
Last Week: 7
Change: -6
Last Week: 15
Change: -3
Last Week: 8
Change: -7
CBS Sports: 18
Last Week: 10
Change: -8
Last Week: 13
Change: -3
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE ATLANTA FALCONS
NFL.com — 28
ESPN.com — 29
Yahoo! Sports — 29
Bleacher Report — 29
USA Today — 29
Sports Illustrated — 29
CBS Sports — 30
The Washington Post — 30