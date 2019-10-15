Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Power Rankings: Heading into Week 7

Oct 15, 2019 at 12:40 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Following a 20-7 loss the 49ers last Sunday, the Rams shift their focus to a Week 7 road game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Los Angeles will be looking to snap its first three-game losing streak under Sean McVay against an Atlanta team that has lost four straight.

PowerRankingsWk7

Every week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 7:

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 16

Last Week: 9

Change: -7

ESPN.com Rank: 11

Last Week: 7

Change: -4

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab: 12

Last Week: 7

Change: -5

Bleacher Report Rank: 13

Last Week: 7

Change: -6

USA Today Rank: 18

Last Week: 15

Change: -3

Sports Illustrated: 15

Last Week: 8

Change: -7

CBS Sports: 18

Last Week: 10

Change: -8

Washington Post: 16

Last Week: 13

Change: -3

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE ATLANTA FALCONS

NFL.com — 28

ESPN.com — 29

Yahoo! Sports — 29

Bleacher Report — 29

USA Today — 29

Sports Illustrated — 29

CBS Sports — 30

The Washington Post — 30

