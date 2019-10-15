Rams OL Joe Noteboom out for year, CB Aqib Talib placed on injured reserve

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay announced Monday that LG Joe Noteboom will be out for the remainder of 2019 with a torn ACL and MCL. Additionally, CB Aqib Talib will be placed on injured reserve with fractured ribs.

"That's something we haven't discussed yet," McVay said when asked if Talib could return after eight weeks.

Additionally, S John Johnson III is seeking out second opinion on his shoulder and RB Malcolm Brown is day-to-day with an ankle injury.

With Johnson, McVay said Marqui Christian would start in his place should he miss extended time. Troy Hill, who started in Talib's place against the 49ers, will continue to do so in his absence.

Regarding Noteboom's replacement, McVay said they would look internally to fill his starting spot. Jamil Demby replaced Noteboom against the 49ers, but McVay also mentioned rookie David Edwards as a potential candidate.