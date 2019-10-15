Sean McVay refuses to let injuries define Rams circumstances: "We're certainly not going to make any excuses" 

The number of setbacks announced Monday included three starters.

LG Joe Noteboom was ruled out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL sustained in the Rams' Week 6 loss to the 49ers. CB Aqib Talib's rib injury against the Seahawks in Week 5 that forced him to miss the 49ers game turned out to be fractured ribs which will sideline him indefinitely. Safety John Johnson III is getting a second opinion Tuesday on the shoulder injury he sustained against the 49ers before a determination is made on his availability, according to McVay.

While outside speculation will suggest various moves for the Rams to find some of those replacements immediately prior to the NFL's Oct. 29 trade deadline, McVay is confident in the options Los Angeles has on its current roster.

Jamil Demby and rookie David Edwards are candidates to replacement Noteboom, while fourth-year veteran Troy Hill will continue to start in place of Talib. Another fourth-year vet, Marqui Christian, would step in for Johnson should he end up missing an extended amount of time.

"Those are things that (GM) Les (Snead) and I would discuss," said McVay, when asked if the injuries at offensive line and cornerback will make the Rams more aggressive than they would've been with the deadline approaching. "Really, if we felt like it was somebody that in the short-term, but then also you have a long-term perspective on, would help us, those are things that we're always looking into. (Les) does a great job of having a pulse for the entirety of the league and guys that might be available.