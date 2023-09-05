Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Power Rankings: Week 1

Sep 05, 2023 at 01:47 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 1:

NFL.com, Eric Edholm Rank: 30

Last Week: N/A

Change: No change

ESPN.com Rank: 27

Last Week: N/A

Change: N/A

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 30

Last Week: N/A

Change: No change

Bleacher Report Rank: 28

Last Week: N/A

Change: N/A

Sports Illustrated: 15

Last Week: N/A

Change: N/A

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 31

Last Week: N/A

Change: N/A

AVERAGE RANKING: 26.8

HIGH: 15 (Sports Illustrated)

LOW: 31 (CBS Sports)

BIGGEST CHANGE: N/A

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

NFL.com — 13

ESPN.com — 12

Yahoo! Sports — 11

Bleacher Report — 12

Sports Illustrated – 16

CBS Sports — 17

