Rams Power Rankings: Week 11

Nov 14, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 11:

231114_PowerRankings_16x9

NFL.com, Eric Edholm Rank: 27

Last Week: 27

Change: No change

ESPN.com Rank: 25

Last Week: 26

Change: +1

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 27

Last Week: 27

Change: No change

Bleacher Report Rank: 26

Last Week: 27

Change: +1

Sports Illustrated: 27

Last Week: 27

Change: No change

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 26

Last Week: 28

Change: -2

AVERAGE RANKING: 21

HIGH: 19 (ESPN)

LOW: 22 (Multiple outlets)

BIGGEST CHANGE: -2 (CBS Sports)

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

NFL.com — 11

ESPN.com — 11

Yahoo! Sports — 10

Bleacher Report — 11

Sports Illustrated – 11

CBS Sports — 9

