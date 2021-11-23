Rams Power Rankings: Week 12

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 12:
Last Week (bye week): 9
Change: No change
Last Week: 5
Change: +1
Last Week: 6
Change: -1
Last Week: 5
Change: +3
Last Week: 7
Change: -1
Last Week: 7
Change: -2
Note: A different member of the MMQB staff compiles their rankings each week; this week, it was senior editor Gary Gramling's turn.
Last Week: 6
Change: +4
Last Week: 9
Change: No change
AVERAGE RANKING: 6.25
HIGH: 2 (Bleacher Report, CBS)
LOW: 9 (Multiple outlets)
BIGGEST CHANGE: +4 (CBS Sports)
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE GREEN BAY PACKERS
NFL.com — 2
ESPN.com — 2
Yahoo! Sports — 2
Bleacher Report — 6
USA Today — 3
Sports Illustrated – T-2
CBS Sports — 3
The Washington Post — 6