Rams Power Rankings heading into Week 14

After a bounce back win over the Cardinals on Sunday, the Rams begin preparing for their second and final regular season game against the Seahawks.
Where do Los Angeles and Seattle stand in the national rankings in Week 14? Let's take a look below.
Every week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 14:
Last Week: 15
Change: +2
Last Week: 12
Change: +1
Last Week: 16
Change: +4
Last Week: 14
Change: +2
Last Week: 14
Change: +1
Last Week: 15
Change: +3
CBS Sports: 15
Last Week: 16
Change: +1
Last Week: 17
Change: +3
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
NFL.com — 2
ESPN.com — 5
Yahoo! Sports — 5
Bleacher Report — 3
USA Today — 3
Sports Illustrated — 3
CBS Sports — 2
The Washington Post — 2