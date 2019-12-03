Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Power Rankings heading into Week 14

Dec 03, 2019 at 10:24 AM
After a bounce back win over the Cardinals on Sunday, the Rams begin preparing for their second and final regular season game against the Seahawks.

Where do Los Angeles and Seattle stand in the national rankings in Week 14? Let's take a look below.

Every week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 14:

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 13

Last Week: 15

Change: +2

ESPN.com Rank: 11

Last Week: 12

Change: +1

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab: 12

Last Week: 16

Change: +4

Bleacher Report Rank: 12

Last Week: 14

Change: +2

USA Today Rank: 13

Last Week: 14

Change: +1

Sports Illustrated, The MMQB: 12

Last Week: 15

Change: +3

CBS Sports: 15

Last Week: 16

Change: +1

Washington Post: 14

Last Week: 17

Change: +3

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

NFL.com — 2

ESPN.com — 5

Yahoo! Sports — 5

Bleacher Report — 3

USA Today — 3

Sports Illustrated — 3

CBS Sports — 2

The Washington Post — 2

