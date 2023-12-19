Rams Power Rankings: Week 16 

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 16:
Last Week: 20
Change: +4
Last Week: 15
Change: +1
Last Week: 17
Change: +2
Last Week: 15
Change: +2
Last Week: 17
Change: +5
Last Week: 17
Change: +1
AVERAGE RANKING: 14.33
HIGH: 12 (Sports Illustrated)
LOW: 16 (Multiple outlets)
BIGGEST CHANGE: +5 (Sports Illustrated)
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
NFL.com — 21
ESPN.com — 17
Yahoo! Sports — 20
Bleacher Report — 18
Sports Illustrated – 21
CBS Sports — 19