Rams Power Rankings: Week 17

Dec 28, 2021 at 09:02 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 17:

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 3

Last Week: 4

Change: +1

ESPN.com Rank: 5

Last Week: 6

Change: +1

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 4

Last Week: 4

Change: No change

Bleacher Report Rank: 4

Last Week: 5

Change: +1

USA Today, Nate Davis Rank: 6

Last Week: 5

Change: -1

Sports Illustrated, MMQB Rank: 5

Last Week: T-6

Change: +1

Note: A different member of the MMQB staff compiles their rankings each week; this week, it was writer and editor Mitch Goldich's turn.

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 4

Last Week: 4

Change: No change

Washington Post, Mark Maske Rank: 4

Last Week: 4

Change: No change

AVERAGE RANKING: 4.375

HIGH: 4 (Multiple outlets)

LOW: 6 (USA TODAY)

BIGGEST CHANGE: +1 (Multiple outlets)

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE BALTIMORE RAVENS

NFL.com — 19

ESPN.com — 14

Yahoo! Sports — 17

Bleacher Report — 19

USA Today — 18

Sports Illustrated – 14

CBS Sports — 14

The Washington Post — 17

