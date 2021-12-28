Rams Power Rankings: Week 17

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 17:
Last Week: 4
Change: +1
Last Week: 6
Change: +1
Last Week: 4
Change: No change
Last Week: 5
Change: +1
Last Week: 5
Change: -1
Last Week: T-6
Change: +1
Note: A different member of the MMQB staff compiles their rankings each week; this week, it was writer and editor Mitch Goldich's turn.
Last Week: 4
Change: No change
Last Week: 4
Change: No change
AVERAGE RANKING: 4.375
HIGH: 4 (Multiple outlets)
LOW: 6 (USA TODAY)
BIGGEST CHANGE: +1 (Multiple outlets)
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE BALTIMORE RAVENS
NFL.com — 19
ESPN.com — 14
Yahoo! Sports — 17
Bleacher Report — 19
USA Today — 18
Sports Illustrated – 14
CBS Sports — 14
The Washington Post — 17