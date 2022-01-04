Rams Power Rankings: Week 18

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 18:
Last Week: 3
Change: +1
Last Week: 5
Change: +1
Last Week: 4
Change: +2
Last Week: 4
Change: No change
Last Week: 6
Change: +3
Last Week: 5
Change: -2
Note: A different member of the MMQB staff compiles their rankings each week; this week, it was staff writer Conor Orr's turn.
Last Week: 4
Change: +2
Last Week: 4
Change: +2
AVERAGE RANKING: 3.25
HIGH: 2 (Multiple outlets)
LOW: 7 (Sports Illustrated)
BIGGEST CHANGE: +2 (Multiple outlets)
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
NFL.com — 12
ESPN.com — 11
Yahoo! Sports — 12
Bleacher Report — 13
USA Today — 14
Sports Illustrated – 13
CBS Sports — 14
The Washington Post — 17