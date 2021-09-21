Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Power Rankings: Week 3

Sep 21, 2021 at 09:10 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 3:

210921_PowerRankingsWk3_16x9

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 4

Last Week: 3

Change: -1

"Pretty much a perfect opener for the Rams, who executed on both sides of the ball in a blowout win over the Bears under the lights at SoFi Stadium."

ESPN.com Rank: 2

Last Week: 4

Change: +2

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab: 3

Last Week: 4

Change: +1

Bleacher Report Rank: 3

Last Week: 6

Change: +3

USA Today Rank: 2

Last Week: 3

Change: +1

Sports Illustrated, MMQB editor/writer Mitch Goldich rank: 2

Last Week: 1

Change: -1

Note: A different member of the MMQB staff compiles their rankings each week.

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank*:* 3

Last Week: 4

Change: +1

Washington Post: 2

Last Week: 3

Change: +1

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

NFL.com — 1

ESPN.com — 1

Yahoo! Sports — 1

Bleacher Report — 1

USA Today — 1

Sports Illustrated — 1

CBS Sports — 1

The Washington Post — 1

Advertising