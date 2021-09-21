Rams Power Rankings: Week 3

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 3:
Last Week: 3
Change: -1
"Pretty much a perfect opener for the Rams, who executed on both sides of the ball in a blowout win over the Bears under the lights at SoFi Stadium."
Last Week: 4
Change: +2
Last Week: 4
Change: +1
Last Week: 6
Change: +3
Last Week: 3
Change: +1
Last Week: 1
Change: -1
Note: A different member of the MMQB staff compiles their rankings each week.
Last Week: 4
Change: +1
Last Week: 3
Change: +1
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
NFL.com — 1
ESPN.com — 1
Yahoo! Sports — 1
Bleacher Report — 1
USA Today — 1
Sports Illustrated — 1
CBS Sports — 1
The Washington Post — 1