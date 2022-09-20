Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Power Rankings: Week 3

Sep 20, 2022 at 09:07 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Cardinals.

220920_PowerRankings_16x9

NFL.com,*Dan Hanzus Rank*: 6

Last Week: 4

Change: -2

ESPN.com Rank: 4

Last Week: 5

Change: +1

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab: 4

Last Week: 4

Change: No change

Bleacher Report Rank: 4

Last Week: 5

Change: +1

USA Today, Nate Davis Rank: 8

Last Week: 8

Change: No change

Sports Illustrated, MMQB Poll: 5

Last Week: 7

Change: +2

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 7

Last Week: 10

Change: +3

AVERAGE RANKING: 4.9

BIGGEST CHANGE: +3 (CBS Sports)

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT - THE ARIZONA CARDINALS

NFL.com – 14

ESPN.com – 14

Yahoo Sports – 17

Bleacher Report – 13

USA TODAY – 17

Sports Illustrated – 18

CBS Sports – 12

Related Content

news

McVay: Tremayne Anchrum Jr. sustained broken ankle vs. Falcons and will miss remainder of season, plus updates on Troy Hill and Cobie Durant

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr., cornerback Troy Hill and defensive back Cobie Durant coming out of Week 2 against the Falcons.

news

Aaron Donald y Jalen Ramsey se combinan para jugada salvadora en cardíaco triunfo de los Rams que es el No. 600 de la franquicia

Los Ángeles gana su primer partido de la temporada 2022 tras dominar durante tres periodos a unos Atlanta Falcons que nunca se dieron por vencidos

news

Cobie Durant capitalizes on opportunities vs. Falcons with first interception and first sack of NFL career

Rams rookie defensive back Cobie Durant had to step up after Troy Hill exited with a groin injury and came through with two big plays.

news

Rams get Allen Robinson II involved early in win over Falcons

Wide receiver Allen Robinson II wasn't worried after his unexpected Week 1 stat line, and that patience paid off with more opportunities – and early on – in the Rams' Week 2 win over the Falcons.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 31-27 Week 2 win over Falcons

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the Rams' 31-27 victory over the Falcons on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams defeat Falcons 31-27 for first win of 2022 season

Cooper Kupp has another big day, Allen Robinson II has first touchdown as a Ram, rookie Cobie Durant nabs first career interception and sack, and Jalen Ramsey comes up clutch as Los Angeles moves to 1-1 on the season.

news

Van Jefferson, Brian Allen and Derion Kendrick among Rams' inactives for Week 2 vs. Falcons

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 2 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons at SoFi Stadium.

news

Liniero ofensivo de los Rams Tremayne Anchrum Jr. está ansioso por aprovechar al máximo la oportunidad como guardia derecho

El liniero ofensivo de los Rams, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., jugó principalmente en equipos especiales como novato en 2020, luego no vio ninguna acción en 2021. En la Semana 2 de 2022, está programado por sus instantáneas más significativas hasta ahora como se esperaba guardia derecho titular contra los Falcons.

news

Los Rams van por su histórico triunfo 600, pero necesitan que la golpeada línea ofensiva sea eficiente contra los Falcons

El coach Sean McVay afirma que sus jugadores han respondido muy bien tras perder en la primera semana, y esa es la manera en que históricamente ha ocurrido bajo su gestión

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Falcons

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 2 regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons, powered by The Wallace Firm.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Falcons

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday afternoon's Week 2 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons.

Advertising