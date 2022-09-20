Rams Power Rankings: Week 3

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Cardinals.
Last Week: 4
Change: -2
Last Week: 5
Change: +1
Last Week: 4
Change: No change
Last Week: 5
Change: +1
Last Week: 8
Change: No change
Last Week: 7
Change: +2
Last Week: 10
Change: +3
AVERAGE RANKING: 4.9
BIGGEST CHANGE: +3 (CBS Sports)
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT - THE ARIZONA CARDINALS
NFL.com – 14
ESPN.com – 14
Yahoo Sports – 17
Bleacher Report – 13
USA TODAY – 17
Sports Illustrated – 18
CBS Sports – 12