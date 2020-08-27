Rams practice as scheduled, but social justice action is in the works

Woods believes one of the most powerful ways to affect change is by voting. He wore a t-shirt signifying his partnership with Rock the Vote, a non-partisan organization whose mission is to empower young people to vote, during his virtual press conference Thursday.

"It's not just speaking, it's actually changing laws, you know, getting things implemented," Woods said. "You see what happened with Breonna Taylor – the cops, I feel like they're murderers and they're still out on the street. Change needs to happen. It comes down to laws and policies that are allowing these people to still be free. I think if we actually vote and make these changes, get these things implemented, I think justice will be served."

Speaking to local media during a video conference Wednesday evening, Rams cornerback Troy Hill said the decision by NBA players was "big" and "a good stance" in light of what's going on in the world.

Hill said he doesn't have the answers right now, but views ongoing dialogue as a step in the right direction.